Samsung's gorgeous Galaxy A51 mid-ranger is finally available in a US unlocked variant





















The A51's main claim to fame in this very crowded and almost shockingly competitive space is probably that aforementioned 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, which is not only large but also pretty sharp, at 2400 x 1080 pixels, while sporting minimal bezels and an unobtrusive centered hole punch housing a sweet 32MP selfie shooter.





Other solid features for that price tag include a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging capabilities, an in-screen fingerprint scanner... that's not as bad as you imagine, a headphone jack, as well as 4 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of internal storage space. The problems, especially in comparison with the insanely powerful new iPhone SE and the upcoming Pixel 4a imaging champion , are a decidedly unimpressive Exynos 9611 processor and a 48 + 12 + 5 + 5MP quad rear camera system that looks much better on paper than in reality.





For what it's worth, Samsung is currently throwing in a free pair of true wireless Galaxy Buds with the Galaxy A51 in both its unlocked and all carrier-specific models, as well as complimentary two-month YouTube Premium and six-month Spotify Premium subscriptions. You can also opt for a trade-in discount of up to $220, but if you want the free Buds too, that number will drop to no more than a measly 50 bucks.

If you're in the market for a new mobile device priced around 400 bucks, you shouldn't be surprised to hear you'll need to make a few compromises. Of course, the key question you'll have to answer before deciding what budget-friendly phone to get is exactly what you are willing to give up in order to limit your spending.