Samsung's gorgeous Galaxy A51 mid-ranger is finally available in a US unlocked variant
Unsurprisingly, the big and beautiful 6.5-inch handset is now available in a US unlocked variant as well at a recommended price of $399.99. That just so happens to put the Samsung Galaxy A51 on even ground with Apple's second-gen iPhone SE, and if recent speculation is to be trusted, Google's fast-approaching Pixel 4a will also start at the exact same price.
Get the unlocked Galaxy A51 from Samsung
The A51's main claim to fame in this very crowded and almost shockingly competitive space is probably that aforementioned 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, which is not only large but also pretty sharp, at 2400 x 1080 pixels, while sporting minimal bezels and an unobtrusive centered hole punch housing a sweet 32MP selfie shooter.
Other solid features for that price tag include a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging capabilities, an in-screen fingerprint scanner... that's not as bad as you imagine, a headphone jack, as well as 4 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of internal storage space. The problems, especially in comparison with the insanely powerful new iPhone SE and the upcoming Pixel 4a imaging champion, are a decidedly unimpressive Exynos 9611 processor and a 48 + 12 + 5 + 5MP quad rear camera system that looks much better on paper than in reality.
For what it's worth, Samsung is currently throwing in a free pair of true wireless Galaxy Buds with the Galaxy A51 in both its unlocked and all carrier-specific models, as well as complimentary two-month YouTube Premium and six-month Spotify Premium subscriptions. You can also opt for a trade-in discount of up to $220, but if you want the free Buds too, that number will drop to no more than a measly 50 bucks.