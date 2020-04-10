Sprint picks up Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A51 starting at $10 a month





While Samsung teased the impending availability of the Exynos 9611-powered handset at "select carriers and retailers", details were slim, which is why it's certainly nice to see the Galaxy A51 spread its wings to its second US wireless service provider already.





Keep in mind that we're talking about the 4G LTE-only variant here, which can be purchased starting at a measly $10 a month from both Verizon and Sprint . Of course, "purchased" might not be the right word as far as the latter operator is concerned, which currently charges $10 a month with a Flex lease plan. At the end of that 18-month term, you will get the choice to actually buy the phone or return it and upgrade to a new model... unless T-Mobile decides to revise those conditions down the line.





Obviously, you can always opt to pay the full $399.99 price upfront, although in that case you may as well buy the Sprint-locked Galaxy A51 from Samsung at a $50 discount.





Available in a single black color, the mid-ranger looks pretty awesome on paper, packing the technically respectable aforementioned octa-core processor, as well as 4 gigs of RAM, 128 gigs of internal storage space, and a sizable 4,000mAh battery. But the overall real-life performance of the A51 is far from impressive, and the same goes for the camera capabilities, despite that quad rear-facing shooter system sounding very powerful and versatile.





Still, you won't be able to find a sleeker design and sharper display in this price bracket stateside, so if those are the most important things you're looking for in a new phone, the Samsung Galaxy A51 is definitely a smart buy at $10 a month or $400 outright.