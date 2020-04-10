Sprint picks up Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A51 starting at $10 a month
Keep in mind that we're talking about the 4G LTE-only variant here, which can be purchased starting at a measly $10 a month from both Verizon and Sprint. Of course, "purchased" might not be the right word as far as the latter operator is concerned, which currently charges $10 a month with a Flex lease plan. At the end of that 18-month term, you will get the choice to actually buy the phone or return it and upgrade to a new model... unless T-Mobile decides to revise those conditions down the line.
Obviously, you can always opt to pay the full $399.99 price upfront, although in that case you may as well buy the Sprint-locked Galaxy A51 from Samsung at a $50 discount.
Available in a single black color, the mid-ranger looks pretty awesome on paper, packing the technically respectable aforementioned octa-core processor, as well as 4 gigs of RAM, 128 gigs of internal storage space, and a sizable 4,000mAh battery. But the overall real-life performance of the A51 is far from impressive, and the same goes for the camera capabilities, despite that quad rear-facing shooter system sounding very powerful and versatile.
Still, you won't be able to find a sleeker design and sharper display in this price bracket stateside, so if those are the most important things you're looking for in a new phone, the Samsung Galaxy A51 is definitely a smart buy at $10 a month or $400 outright.