Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy A51 expands its US carrier support and adds killer new deals
Buy the Galaxy A51 from AT&T
The nation's second-largest wireless service provider is charging $399.99, or $13.34 a month for two and a half years with an AT&T Next installment plan, which seems pretty reasonable... if you absolutely have to own an Android-powered mid-ranger with a "modern" hole punch design. Otherwise, of course, it's virtually impossible to recommend a device packing a mediocre Exynos 9611 SoC over Apple's second-gen iPhone SE, which just so happens to cost 400 bucks as well with a blazing fast A13 Bionic processor under the hood.
Granted, the Galaxy A51 also offers significantly more screen real estate, squeezing a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED beaut into a decently compact body, but then there's Apple's superior software support and excellent camera to consider before making a final decision. And yes, we realize Samsung's top mid-end soldier comes with four, count'em, four rear-facing shooters, but the thing is they're not that great.
Check out Samsung's Galaxy A51 deals for AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint
On the bright side of things, Samsung is currently running a couple of deals that might actually make the phone feel pretty compelling for bargain hunters in love with the Android ecosystem and large displays, bundling the AT&T and Verizon-specific variants of the A51 with a free pair of Galaxy Buds while selling the Sprint-locked model starting at only $10 a month.
The Galaxy A51 is also up for pre-order at Xfinity Mobile, with deliveries kicking off next Friday and a $100 discount available for number transfers. Last but certainly not least, we should mention the US unlocked version is expected to be released in the near future as well, followed by a 5G-enabled model sometime this summer.