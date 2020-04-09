Verizon launches the new Galaxy A51 and A01, Samsung prices them from $60
Samsung just announced that most all of its 2020 A-series of midrangers and budget handsets will be made available on US carriers, and Verizon is already first to release a span of it.
Verizon Samsung Galaxy A51 price, specs and review
The midrange Samsung A51 has already been announced globally, and we have a thorough Galaxy A51 review for you, but it is now arriving with US carrier frequencies.
Here's a list of the main Samsung Galaxy A51 specs and pricing on Verizon:
- Price: $399.99 ($349.99 if bought on Samsung.com), or $10/month
- Color: Black
- Display: 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O (2400*1080)
- Memory: 128GB storage, 4GB RAM, microSD card slot
- Cameras: 48MP + 12MP wide + 5MP macro + 5MP depth + 32MP front, 4K video recording
- Battery: 4500mAh, 15W Adaptive Fast Charging
- Processor: Exynos 9611, Octa-Core (2.3GHz + 1.7GHz)
- Size/Weight: 6.24 x 2.90 x 0.31 inches/6.07 oz
Verizon Samsung Galaxy A01 price, specs and camera features
The entry level Galaxy A01 has also been around since January, and is now one of the cheapest phones you can buy on Verizon:
- Price: $109.99 ($59.99 if bought on Samsung.com), or $6/month
- Color: Blue
- Display: 5.7” HD+TFT(1520*720)
- Memory: 16GB storage, 2GB RAM, microSD card slot
- Cameras: 13MP + 2MP depth + 5MP front, 1080p video recording
- Battery: 3000mAh
- Processor: Snapdragon 439 Octa-Core (2GHz+1.45Ghz)
- Size/Weight: 5.76 x 2.79 x 0.33 inches/4.97 oz.