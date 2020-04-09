Verizon Samsung Android

Verizon launches the new Galaxy A51 and A01, Samsung prices them from $60

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Apr 09, 2020, 6:31 AM
Verizon launches the new Galaxy A51 and A01, Samsung prices them from $60
Samsung just announced that most all of its 2020 A-series of midrangers and budget handsets will be made available on US carriers, and Verizon is already first to release a span of it.

The two new handsets in Big Red's portfolio are the ultra-affordable Galaxy A01, and the top Galaxy A51 in the gamut, considering that the A51 5G and A71 5G will be launched in the summer.

This way, Verizon is covering the extreme bases of the new A-line by introducing both its $110 bottom-feeder, and the $400 midranger for those who are not willing to spend too much on phones in these trying times.

Verizon Samsung Galaxy A51 price, specs and review


The midrange Samsung A51 has already been announced globally, and we have a thorough Galaxy A51 review for you, but it is now arriving with US carrier frequencies. 


Here's a list of the main Samsung Galaxy A51 specs and pricing on Verizon:

  • Price: $399.99 ($349.99 if bought on Samsung.com), or $10/month
  • Color: Black
  • Display: 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O (2400*1080)
  • Memory: 128GB storage, 4GB RAM, microSD card slot
  • Cameras: 48MP + 12MP wide + 5MP macro + 5MP depth + 32MP front, 4K video recording
  • Battery: 4500mAh, 15W Adaptive Fast Charging
  • Processor: Exynos 9611, Octa-Core (2.3GHz + 1.7GHz)
  • Size/Weight: 6.24 x 2.90 x 0.31 inches/6.07 oz



Verizon Samsung Galaxy A01 price, specs and camera features


The entry level Galaxy A01 has also been around since January, and is now one of the cheapest phones you can buy on Verizon:

  • Price: $109.99 ($59.99 if bought on Samsung.com), or $6/month
  • Color: Blue
  • Display: 5.7” HD+TFT(1520*720)
  • Memory: 16GB storage, 2GB RAM, microSD card slot
  • Cameras: 13MP + 2MP depth + 5MP front, 1080p video recording
  • Battery: 3000mAh
  • Processor: Snapdragon 439 Octa-Core (2GHz+1.45Ghz)
  • Size/Weight: 5.76 x 2.79 x 0.33 inches/4.97 oz.


Related phones

Galaxy A51
Samsung Galaxy A51 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

7.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

5.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
$424 Samsung Galaxy A51 on
$290 Samsung Galaxy A51 on
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9611, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy A01
Samsung Galaxy A01 View Full specs
$116 Samsung Galaxy A01 on
  • Display 5.7 inches
    1520 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera)
    5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 439, 2GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Samsung to release Galaxy A01 to A71 on US carriers, cheap 5G for the masses
Samsung to release Galaxy A01 to A71 on US carriers, cheap 5G for the masses
How the coronavirus pandemic is changing our smartphone use and habits
How the coronavirus pandemic is changing our smartphone use and habits
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
Samsung has no intention to delay the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 launch
Samsung has no intention to delay the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 launch
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
Oppo Find X2 Pro review
Oppo Find X2 Pro review
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders

Popular stories

The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless