Verizon launches the new Galaxy A51 and A01, Samsung prices them from $60

Samsung just announced that most all of its 2020 A-series of midrangers and budget handsets will be made available on US carriers, and Verizon is already first to release a span of it.





The two new handsets in Big Red's portfolio are the ultra-affordable Galaxy A01 , and the top Galaxy A51 in the gamut, considering that the A51 5G and A71 5G will be launched in the summer.





This way, Verizon is covering the extreme bases of the new A-line by introducing both its $110 bottom-feeder, and the $400 midranger for those who are not willing to spend too much on phones in these trying times.





Verizon Samsung Galaxy A51 price, specs and review





The midrange Samsung A51 has already been announced globally, and we have a thorough Galaxy A51 review for you, but it is now arriving with US carrier frequencies.









Here's a list of the main Samsung Galaxy A51 specs and pricing on Verizon:





Price: $399.99 ($349.99 if bought on Samsung.com), or $10/month

Color: Black

Display: 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O (2400*1080)

Memory: 128GB storage, 4GB RAM, microSD card slot

Cameras: 48MP + 12MP wide + 5MP macro + 5MP depth + 32MP front, 4K video recording

Battery: 4500mAh, 15W Adaptive Fast Charging

Processor: Exynos 9611, Octa-Core (2.3GHz + 1.7GHz)

Size/Weight: 6.24 x 2.90 x 0.31 inches/6.07 oz