Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on

Z Flip 6: Save up to $770 with trade-in, get 25% off accessories

If you're into clamshell foldables, you'll probably be more interested in the Samsung Store's Z Flip 6 deal. This smartphone is currently $120 off in select colors, including three Online Exclusive coatings. You can also trade in eligible devices in good condition for an extra up to $650 in savings. Finally, Samsung gives you 25% off various accessories, in case you want to bundle your new phone with new earbuds or a smartwatch.