Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
It's almost time to go back to school. And guess what? The Samsung Store is ready to make your next school year super fun with stunning back-to-school offers. We've got deep markdowns on the latest foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

You're in luck if you'd like to bundle your new Samsung phone with a fancy timepiece! That's right! The official store gives you discounts on the latest smartwatches from the brand, as well as markdowns on wearable add-ons with smartphone purchases. Isn't that a fantastic way to begin the school year?

Wouldn't mind getting a new tablet on the cheap? In that case, take a moment to go through Samsung's top Back-to-School Offers on tablets and laptops.

Best Back-to-School Samsung phone offers

Z Fold 6: Save $405, get $300 Samsung Credit, no trade-in

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 512GB in an all-new Crafted Black color is currently available for $405 off at the official Samsung Store. The discount includes $285 off with the Samsung Education Offer Program, $120 instant savings, and a $300 Instant Samsung Credit.
$405 off (20%)
$1614 99
$2019 99
Buy at Samsung

Z Flip 6: Save up to $770 with trade-in, get 25% off accessories

If you're into clamshell foldables, you'll probably be more interested in the Samsung Store's Z Flip 6 deal. This smartphone is currently $120 off in select colors, including three Online Exclusive coatings. You can also trade in eligible devices in good condition for an extra up to $650 in savings. Finally, Samsung gives you 25% off various accessories, in case you want to bundle your new phone with new earbuds or a smartwatch.
$770 off (63%) Trade-in
$449 99
$1219 99
Buy at Samsung

S24 Ultra: Save $485, get up to 40% off accessories

The Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB of storage can be yours for $485 off, no trade-in required. The fantastic back-to-school offer includes a $165 discount with the Samsung Education Offer Program, $200 off with Samsung Instant Savings, and $120 off in the form of a free storage upgrade. You can also bundle your high-end flagship with a smartwatch and save 40% on the add-on, or grab a model from the latest Galaxy Buds 3 lineup for 36% cheaper prices.
$485 off (34%)
$934 99
$1419 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S24+: Save $400 with Education Offer Program

Don't need the Ultra overkill? Get yourself a new Galaxy S24+, then. This puppy is currently $200 off with Instant Savings, and you get a free storage upgrade on Samsung ($120 value). Besides that, Samsung Education Offer Program members can save an additional $80 (or 10%), bringing the total savings to $400. Accessory add-ons can be purchased for up to 40% off.
$400 off (36%)
$719 99
$1119 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S24: 15% off with Samsung Education Offer Program

If you're looking for a great compact phone from Samsung, why not opt for the Galaxy S24? This one is currently available for 15% off, which saves you $116. The discount includes $80 Instant Savings and 5% off (or $36) with Samsung Education Offer Program membership. You can also save up to 40% on the latest Samsung smartwatches or 36% on the most contemporary earbuds models.
$116 off (15%)
$683 99
$799 99
Buy at Samsung

Start the new college year fresh with the latest foldable from Samsung without breaking the bank. Starting today through September 8, you can save $405 on the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 6 at the Samsung Store, with no trade-in required. You also get a $300 Samsung Instant Credit, allowing you to bundle your smartphone with a Galaxy Watch 7 model without paying a penny extra!

In other news, Galaxy Z Flip 6 fans can get up to $770 off their next flip phone. To claim this magnificent discount, you need to provide an eligible phone trade-in and pick one of several available colors that arrive with a free storage upgrade ($120 value).

Not a particular fan of foldables? Samsung understands, and that's why students can also save on the entire Galaxy S24 Series until September 1.

For starters, the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra is $485 off for students right now. You get $200 off with instant savings and a free storage upgrade worth $120. An extra $165 (or 15%) discount is available for Samsung Education Offer Program members.

The Galaxy S24+ is another fantastic choice that you can now get at a generous discount. The phone arrives at $400 cheaper prices with no trade-in required. You get the same $200 instant savings as on the Ultra and the free storage upgrade, but the additional discount for Samsung Education Offer Program members is 10%.

For those who appreciate more compact devices, the Samsung Store prepared a $116 price cut on the Galaxy S24. To get this deal, you don't have to provide any trade-ins, too! You just have to be a Samsung Education Offer Program member, as you'll save just $80 otherwise.

Back-to-School discounts on smartwatches at Samsung

Galaxy Watch Ultra: up to 63% off with trade-in

You can get the most advanced, rugged smartwatch from Samsung, the Galaxy Watch Ultra, for up to 63% off. That equates to a whopping $410 in savings. The deal includes up to a $350 trade-in discount and $60 off with the Samsung Education Offer Program. Alternatively, you can get the smartwatch with a $130 price cut with Samsung's Education Program, no trade-in required. The latter offer lands the timepiece to $519.99.
$410 off (63%) Trade-in
$239 99
$649 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 7: save $60 with Education Offer Program

If you're a Samsung Education Offer Program member, you can save $60 on the Galaxy Watch 7 with a 40mm case. This lands the $299.99 timepiece to $239.99. Alternatively, you can trade-in a Galaxy Watch 5 in good condition for $225 off the smartwatch, and you'll receive an extra $15 off with the Education Offer Program, bringing your total savings to $240.
$60 off (20%)
$239 99
$299 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Watch FE: Save up to $105 with trade-in

If you're eyeing the affordable Galaxy Watch FE, the Samsung Back-to-School Offers event gives you a nice prom to consider. The deal in question saves you up to $105 on the wearable. You need to provide an eligible smartwatch in good condition for up to $100 off, plus an additional $5 off with Samsung Education Offer Program. Alternatively, you can get the smartwatch for $10 off with no trade-in.
$105 off (53%) Trade-in
$94 99
$199 99
Buy at Samsung

Why not complete your Galaxy ecosystem while you're at it? The latest Galaxy Watch models are much more attractive at the official store, courtesy of its extra-gorgeous Back-to-School Offers event.

The most expensive of all, the ultra-rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra can be yours for as low as $239.99 instead of $649.99! You'll need an eligible device trade-in and a Samsung Education Offer Program membership to take advantage.

Don't care much for this fella? Well, how does saving $60 on the Galaxy Watch 7 sound? You can claim that price cut if you've signed up for the Samsung Education Offer Program. There's also a trade-in option available in case you have an old timepiece you no longer need.

Galaxy Watch 5 owners who want a replacement can spare their existing timepiece for the Galaxy Watch FE. That will give you a maximum of $100 off. Being part of the Samsung exclusive discount club for students saves you an extra $5, meaning the $199.99 smartwatch can be yours for as low as $94.99.
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless