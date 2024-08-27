Best Samsung Back-to-School Offers on smartphones and wearables to splurge on
It's almost time to go back to school. And guess what? The Samsung Store is ready to make your next school year super fun with stunning back-to-school offers. We've got deep markdowns on the latest foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6.
You're in luck if you'd like to bundle your new Samsung phone with a fancy timepiece! That's right! The official store gives you discounts on the latest smartwatches from the brand, as well as markdowns on wearable add-ons with smartphone purchases. Isn't that a fantastic way to begin the school year?
Start the new college year fresh with the latest foldable from Samsung without breaking the bank. Starting today through September 8, you can save $405 on the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 6 at the Samsung Store, with no trade-in required. You also get a $300 Samsung Instant Credit, allowing you to bundle your smartphone with a Galaxy Watch 7 model without paying a penny extra!
Not a particular fan of foldables? Samsung understands, and that's why students can also save on the entire Galaxy S24 Series until September 1.
For starters, the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra is $485 off for students right now. You get $200 off with instant savings and a free storage upgrade worth $120. An extra $165 (or 15%) discount is available for Samsung Education Offer Program members.
The Galaxy S24+ is another fantastic choice that you can now get at a generous discount. The phone arrives at $400 cheaper prices with no trade-in required. You get the same $200 instant savings as on the Ultra and the free storage upgrade, but the additional discount for Samsung Education Offer Program members is 10%.
For those who appreciate more compact devices, the Samsung Store prepared a $116 price cut on the Galaxy S24. To get this deal, you don't have to provide any trade-ins, too! You just have to be a Samsung Education Offer Program member, as you'll save just $80 otherwise.
Wouldn't mind getting a new tablet on the cheap? In that case, take a moment to go through Samsung's top Back-to-School Offers on tablets and laptops.
Best Back-to-School Samsung phone offers
In other news, Galaxy Z Flip 6 fans can get up to $770 off their next flip phone. To claim this magnificent discount, you need to provide an eligible phone trade-in and pick one of several available colors that arrive with a free storage upgrade ($120 value).
Back-to-School discounts on smartwatches at Samsung
Why not complete your Galaxy ecosystem while you're at it? The latest Galaxy Watch models are much more attractive at the official store, courtesy of its extra-gorgeous Back-to-School Offers event.
The most expensive of all, the ultra-rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra can be yours for as low as $239.99 instead of $649.99! You'll need an eligible device trade-in and a Samsung Education Offer Program membership to take advantage.
Don't care much for this fella? Well, how does saving $60 on the Galaxy Watch 7 sound? You can claim that price cut if you've signed up for the Samsung Education Offer Program. There's also a trade-in option available in case you have an old timepiece you no longer need.
Galaxy Watch 5 owners who want a replacement can spare their existing timepiece for the Galaxy Watch FE. That will give you a maximum of $100 off. Being part of the Samsung exclusive discount club for students saves you an extra $5, meaning the $199.99 smartwatch can be yours for as low as $94.99.
