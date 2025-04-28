Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

A big change is coming next month to file sharing on Samsung laptops

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Apps Google Laptops
Quick Share from a Pixel to a Windows laptop
If you're using a Samsung laptop and rely on Google's Quick Share for moving files around, get ready for a change. Samsung is taking the reins for the Quick Share experience on its own Windows machines starting May 28, 2025. This move consolidates the file transfer feature under Samsung's control for its PC and laptop users.

One app to rule them all

This shift means the standalone Quick Share app provided by Google will be phased out on Samsung laptops (and PCs). According to the release notes for the latest Quick Share app update from Google (version 1.0.2180.0), come May 28th next year, attempting to use the Google version on a Samsung laptop will prompt you to install Samsung's own Quick Share application instead.

Google has already updated its app, paving the way for this transition. The application has been renamed from "Quick Share from Google" to simply "Quick Share", and crucially, compatibility with Samsung's version has been added.

Quick Share to a Windows laptop
Quick Share to a Windows laptop. | Image credit — Samsung


Streamlining the sharing process

This move aims to streamline the file-sharing experience for users within the Samsung ecosystem. For a while now, there have been two "Quick Share" experiences floating around: Google's Nearby Share (which was rebranded to Quick Share early last year) and Samsung's own Quick Share feature, which predates Google's widespread adoption of the name. This created some confusion, especially when sharing between Samsung phones, non-Samsung Android devices, and Windows PCs.

Google and Samsung announced plans to merge these experiences back in early 2024, aiming for a unified file-sharing solution similar to Apple's popular AirDrop feature that works seamlessly between iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Other alternatives like Microsoft's Phone Link also offer ways to bridge phone and PC, but Quick Share focuses specifically on rapid, direct file transfers. This upcoming change on Samsung laptops is the next logical step in that consolidation effort, ensuring Samsung users have a consistent experience managed directly by Samsung across their Galaxy phones and Galaxy Book computers.

Handing control over to Samsung for its own laptops makes a lot of sense. It should reduce confusion and hopefully lead to a more integrated and seamless file-sharing process for people invested in Samsung's hardware. While swapping apps might involve a quick download and potentially getting used to a slightly different interface, having a single, manufacturer-managed Quick Share application on Samsung PCs is ultimately a positive step. It moves towards a less fragmented experience when you just want to send a photo or document from your phone to your laptop quickly, simplifying a common task.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular Stories

Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow

Latest News

Google Assistant continues to be taken apart one screw at a time as Gemini gets set to replace it
Google Assistant continues to be taken apart one screw at a time as Gemini gets set to replace it
Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak: Samsung may be about to make every other foldable look thick
Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak: Samsung may be about to make every other foldable look thick
Both iPad Air M3 models hit their lowest price yet with this sweet Amazon deal
Both iPad Air M3 models hit their lowest price yet with this sweet Amazon deal
Apple's brand-new 11-inch iPad with A16 power is on sale at a lower-than-ever price
Apple's brand-new 11-inch iPad with A16 power is on sale at a lower-than-ever price
The Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) is still a no-brainer at this epic discount on Amazon
The Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) is still a no-brainer at this epic discount on Amazon
The OnePlus Pad 2 got way more tempting with a $150 discount and $99.99 freebie
The OnePlus Pad 2 got way more tempting with a $150 discount and $99.99 freebie
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless