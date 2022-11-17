Samsung is now spreading Android 13 to the mid-range Galaxy A52 and more Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 units

Galaxy S22 Ultra early Black Friday deal
Just in case you needed one more reason to love Samsung's unrivaled software support after its recent avalanche of stable Android 13 updates for both new and old Galaxy devices with mid and high-end specifications, we're happy to bring you not one and not two but three such reasons.

That's right, the global champion of smartphone sales and OS promotions for said smartphones is delivering another three official One UI 5 goodie packs based on Google's latest Android version in various parts of the world.

Specifically, the 2021-released Galaxy A52 mid-ranger is reportedly making the switch from Android 12 to 13 only in Russia for the time being, while the state-of-the-art Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are getting the same over-the-air treatment in a few different Asian countries including South Korea, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

Although it's definitely a little weird to mention these three phones in the same sentence in regards to their Android 13 upgrade after Samsung rolled out similar UI tweaks, performance enhancements, and security patches to a whole bunch of humbler devices than the latest foldables, it's pretty clear that the company felt the need to optimize the OS a tad more for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4.

That's obviously not a bad thing, and it's also worth remembering that Samsung kicked off the stable Android 13 rollout for Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 owners who participated in the update's public beta testing program before everyone else.

Now all the goodies (fresh November 2022 security patches included) seem to be spreading to the masses... in Asia, with more territories likely set to follow very soon.

The same goes for Galaxy A52 users outside of Russia, who should also receive their second, yes, second (after Android 12) big OS promotion OTA (with November security patches baked in as well) in a matter of weeks, days, or even hours. 

These latest updates, in case you're wondering, bring Samsung one three steps closer to achieving all of its goals for November, which only include a few more device names like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Tab S7, and Tab S7+.

