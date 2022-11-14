Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is now getting Android 13 update
The Galaxy A73 5G is not the first Galaxy A series to receive the highly-anticipate Android 13 update. In fact, it’s not even the second since at least two other phones have already been upgraded to Android 13: Samsung Galaxy A33 and Samsung Galaxy A53.
That’s a sign that Samsung is now focusing on the mid-range tier and is trying to bring as many to Android 13 as possible. Although not everyone who owns a Samsung flagship is now enjoying Android 13, it’s nice to know that you don’t have to purchase an expensive phone to receive major OS updates faster.
Featuring firmware version A736BXXU2BVK2, the stable Android 13 update for the Galaxy A73 5G weighs in at 2.1GB and includes the October 2022 security patch, one of the latest monthly security updates provided by Google (although not the more recent ones).
After a few months of beta testing, Samsung’s One UI 5.0 made it to the company’s flagships first, and refined the user experience, as well as the look and feel of the UI. Although there are a couple of things that did not make it in this version of One UI (i.e. Security Dashboard), One UI 5.0 brings quite massive changes to what your Galaxy device is performing and the overall experience it provides.
In any case, if you’re using the Galaxy A73 5G as your daily driver, you should soon receive the Android 13 (One UI 5.0) update. As per SamMobile’s report, the update is currently available in Malaysia, but availability will surely expand to additional countries in the coming days.
Naturally, all the new One UI 5.0 features and improvements are there too, such as Bixby enhancements, Routines, additional Smart suggestions for widgets, as well as extra accessibility, security features and more emojis. Some tweaks to Settings menu and additional toggles have been added too.
