Samsung's 5G Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra officially join the Android 13 club
There's no stopping Samsung in its mission to deliver the latest and greatest Android version to the most popular (new and old) Galaxy devices around the globe in time for Christmas, and by "devices", of course, we don't just mean high-end smartphones like the Galaxy S22, S21, S20, and Note 20 series.
The world's largest handset manufacturer is also (slowly) taking care of its best foldables, as well as several mid-range phones, and now the Galaxy Tab S8 family too.
The 5G-enabled Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra are today becoming the first traditional slates to run stable Android 13, although as always, you're advised to remain patient and give Samsung at least a few days to spread the love to all users in all regions.
The over-the-air rollout is reportedly underway in "all" European countries only as far as 5G-capable variants are concerned, but Wi-Fi-limited models should obviously follow suit before long both across the old continent and stateside.
Because this is Samsung we're talking about here, the fresh new update combines all of Google's best Android 13 features and enhancements with many neat One UI 5 tricks and add-ons while also sprinkling November 2022 security patches on top to ensure everything runs smoothly and nothing and no one can violate your privacy... at least in theory.
Incredibly enough, the ultra-high-end Galaxy Tab S8 trio released earlier this year is expected to be quickly followed by 2020's premium Galaxy Tab S7 duo on the official Android 13 bandwagon and then even by the decidedly middling Tab S7 FE and Tab S6 Lite as soon as next month.
Samsung is simply doing an outstanding software support job out there as far as both its tablets and smartphones go, and no other Android device manufacturer (apart from Google, of course) can come close to the world heavyweight champion of major OS updates.
