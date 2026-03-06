The Galaxy S25 FE is down to just $99.99 at Cricket Wireless right now

Pre-order Galaxy S26 Ultra for up to $900 off

The Galaxy S26 lineup may have been announced, adding some nice upgrades to an already polished Android device. But the harsh truth is that both the S26 and the S26+ arrive at a higher asking price this year. So, if you're after a Galaxy S device at a reasonable price, which alternative should you consider? 

I say the Galaxy S25 FE, especially if you're OK with getting a prepaid phone. Right now, Cricket Wireless is offering a superb bargain on this handset, slashing $300 off its original prepaid price of $399.99. That means one of the best mid-range phones is now available for just $99.99.

All you need to do to grab this epic offer is sign up for the Supreme Unlimited plan, priced at $60/mo for two months. There are multiple benefits included in this plan, including nationwide 5G data, 50GB of hotspot data, 150GB of cloud storage, as well as free usage in Canada and Mexico. 

On top of that, you get unlimited texts from the US to over 200 countries and even unlimited talk and text to Canada and Mexico. In addition, Cricket offers HBO Max Basic with Ads with the Supreme Unlimited plan.

Using AT&T's network, Cricket Wireless provides fast and reliable service. The typical download speeds with the $60/mo plan vary from 114 to 444 Mbps with 5G+, while 5G speeds go up to 254 Mbps. 

You should keep in mind that signing up for the Cricket Wireless service comes with a $25 activation fee and a $25 non-compliant return fee. These taxes are only applicable in Cricket stores, meaning you shouldn't have to pay when you order online.

Granted, the Galaxy S25 FE isn't as premium as the Galaxy S26 Ultra, but it has a superb 6.7-inch OLED display, a powerful Exynos chip under the hood, and a selection of AI features at your disposal. And with seven years of support, it remains reliable for many years to come. 

Bottom line: the Galaxy S25 FE is absolutely the one to get if you want an affordable Galaxy S device. With this Cricket Wireless offer, the device is down to just $99.99, a promo you just can't miss!

