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Larger-sized Pixel Watch 3 gets a lovely discount on Amazon

It's the perfect choice if you want a feature-rich timepiece at a more reasonable price.

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A close-up of the Pixel Watch 3.
A close-up of the Pixel Watch 3. | Image by PhoneArena

The Pixel Watch 3 may not be Google’s flagship smartwatch anymore, but a sweet $57 discount on the 45mm Wi-Fi version on Amazon has brought it back into the spotlight. Thanks to Amazon’s markdown, you can snag the variant in Black for under $244, which is not bad at all, given its usual cost is around $300.

Should you get a Pixel Watch 3 with this deal, though? Well, I honestly think you should. Now, I know that we techies always go for the latest model, but the deal hunter in me can see the value this watch brings, especially at this price.

Pixel Watch 3, Wi-Fi, 45mm, Black: Save $57 on Amazon!

$57 off (19%)
At under $244, the 45mm GPS Pixel Watch 3 in Black is currently a bargain thanks to a sweet $57 discount on Amazon. This timepiece is a value-for-money king, especially since it pairs a high-end, stylish design with a massive list of features. Don’t hesitate—save today!
Buy at Amazon
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First and foremost, this is still a high-end smartwatch, even though it’s not the latest iteration of the Pixel Watch anymore. That means it has the same premium feel courtesy of its aluminum case and dome-like design, and it can still complement any attire. So, whether you wear it with a suit or a T-shirt, it won’t look out of place.

Not to mention that Google made it to rival the likes of the Galaxy Watch 7 and the Apple Watch Series 10, meaning it’s loaded with features from top to bottom. Actually, you’ll find all the must-haves we’ve grown accustomed to seeing on a high-caliber wearable, including temperature sensing, NFC, smart notifications, and phone call support. And since it runs on Wear OS, you’ll have access to Gemini and a plethora of third-party apps like Spotify via the Google Play Store.

Factor in an all-day battery life, and the Pixel Watch 3 turns into a really tempting proposition for any Pixel user looking to upgrade their wrist game with a fancy lifestyle smartwatch for less. Whether you’re a die-hard Pixel fan or just looking to score a feature-rich timepiece at a cheaper price, be sure to act quickly and snag a unit now, as it might be too late tomorrow!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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