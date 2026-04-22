Larger-sized Pixel Watch 3 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
It's the perfect choice if you want a feature-rich timepiece at a more reasonable price.
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A close-up of the Pixel Watch 3. | Image by PhoneArena
The Pixel Watch 3 may not be Google’s flagship smartwatch anymore, but a sweet $57 discount on the 45mm Wi-Fi version on Amazon has brought it back into the spotlight. Thanks to Amazon’s markdown, you can snag the variant in Black for under $244, which is not bad at all, given its usual cost is around $300.
Should you get a Pixel Watch 3 with this deal, though? Well, I honestly think you should. Now, I know that we techies always go for the latest model, but the deal hunter in me can see the value this watch brings, especially at this price.
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First and foremost, this is still a high-end smartwatch, even though it’s not the latest iteration of the Pixel Watch anymore. That means it has the same premium feel courtesy of its aluminum case and dome-like design, and it can still complement any attire. So, whether you wear it with a suit or a T-shirt, it won’t look out of place.
Not to mention that Google made it to rival the likes of the Galaxy Watch 7 and the Apple Watch Series 10, meaning it’s loaded with features from top to bottom. Actually, you’ll find all the must-haves we’ve grown accustomed to seeing on a high-caliber wearable, including temperature sensing, NFC, smart notifications, and phone call support. And since it runs on Wear OS, you’ll have access to Gemini and a plethora of third-party apps like Spotify via the Google Play Store.
Factor in an all-day battery life, and the Pixel Watch 3 turns into a really tempting proposition for any Pixel user looking to upgrade their wrist game with a fancy lifestyle smartwatch for less. Whether you’re a die-hard Pixel fan or just looking to score a feature-rich timepiece at a cheaper price, be sure to act quickly and snag a unit now, as it might be too late tomorrow!
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