The compact Google Pixel 9 Pro returns to its Black Friday price on Amazon, but not for long
Pixel phone fans are spoiled for choice these days. Not long ago, Best Buy discounted the Pixel 8 by $300, and now, Amazon has relaunched its Black Friday offer on the Pixel 9 Pro. That means you can once again save $200 on the high-end camera phone, a promo we haven't seen since November 2024!
Of course, the e-commerce giant won't give you forever to grab that bargain. In fact, the offer will remain live for only a short time. So, if you want to have the 128GB model in Obsidian or Porcelain for about $800 instead of almost $1,000, now's the time!
What about the camera? Well, it's excellent! The device features a 50 MP primary camera, a 48 MP ultra-wide sensor and a 48 MP 5X periscope lens on the rear. On the front, you have a 42 MP selfie camera. Those are adept at capturing moments with outstanding dynamic range and detail day and night.
Under the hood, this Android 14 smartphone features a Google Tensor G4 processor, renowned for its AI capabilities. That's also the case with older in-house Google chips, and the Tensor G4 can't measure up to high-end Qualcomm and Apple SoCs.
If you like what the compact Pixel 9 Pro brings to the table, don't think twice and get one for 20% off at Amazon before the bargain expires. After all, who wouldn't want to treat themselves to a Black Friday promo in February?
Having tested and reviewed this Google handset, we were thrilled by how compact it is. This model features a 6.3-inch Super Actua display. It's neither too small nor too big — an ideal choice for compact phone aficionados. Our testing showed that the display gets plenty bright, too.
What's more, there's plenty of AI magic on the camera front, with Google giving you new features like Add Me, Reimagine, Video Boost, and more. Check out camera samples on our Pixel 9 Pro review for more context; you'll also find details about the AI camera features over there.
As far as software goes, you've got seven years of promised support on the Google Pixel 9 Pro! That's the so-called "golden standard," typically followed by Samsung and Google nowadays. It's surely appreciated, too, as it ensures your handset will remain safe and up-to-date for a long time.
