If this feature goes mainstream, YouTube Shorts could soon become the home of AI videos

More AI is coming









Recommended For You Google has now announced that it is testing two new AI-powered features for Remix: Add an Object and Reimagine. The Add an Object feature will allow you to use custom prompts to generate and insert items into a scene from someone else's short video (it should be at least 8 seconds long).

The Reimagine feature gives you the power to reimagine someone else's short. Basically, it allows you to pick a particular frame from the original video and create an entirely new video based on it by giving custom prompts to the AI. You also have the option to insert up to two reference photos to ensure the result is almost identical to what the prompt describes.





Both options will also suggest different prompts that you can use in case you don't even want to do the manual work of writing a prompt. The update is currently being tested with only a small group of creators. You can check if it's available for you by opening YouTube Shorts and tapping the Remix button.





Do you want more AI-powered features to land on YouTube? Absolutely... AI is everyone's future. No... it threatens human creativity. Only if the features are really useful and helps creators. Vote 2 Votes

Who even asked for this feature, YouTube?



With recent updates, YouTube has made it obvious that most of its upcoming features will incorporate AI. The platform recently received a new "Extend with AI" feature that uses AI to add an 8-second clip at the end of short videos. Now, more AI features like Reimagine and Add an Object are being tested.



With recent updates, YouTube has made it obvious that most of its upcoming features will incorporate AI. The platform recently received a new "Extend with AI" feature that uses AI to add an 8-second clip at the end of short videos. Now, more AI features like Reimagine and Add an Object are being tested.





Receive the latest iOS news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy I really can't understand why Google is trying its best to push people to stop using their creative minds. The Add an Object feature is relatively acceptable, but the Reimagine feature is going to stop creators from using their creative minds to remix a video. They simply would have to give a prompt, and AI would do all the hard work that otherwise would have been done by them, requiring them to use their creative minds.

YouTube says that, similar to any Remix feature, shorts created using these two new AI-powered upgrades will also link to the original video. In case you don't want your video to be used for these tools by other creators, you can opt out. However, there's a big catch that you need to be aware of.





If you opt out your shorts from being used by these new AI tools, then your shorts also become ineligible for other normal Remix videos as well. This could eventually affect the reach of your video, as fewer people will now be able to create Remix using it.





YouTube has always been a platform for creative minds. But the introduction of more and more AI features is moving it away from its core principles. Not only I, but many other users who have gained access to the new AI features seem unhappy with them . I honestly believe that if this feature becomes publicly available, we would soon have more AI-generated videos on YouTube Shorts than videos created by real humans. And that would definitely not be a great sight.