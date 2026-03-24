Pixel Buds Pro 2 drop under $170, offering premium sound for your Swiftie playlist
These rank among the best on the market, so don't miss out!
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Pixel Buds Pro 2 shown with packaging. | Image by PhoneArena
You just bought a brand-new Pixel Watch 3 for just under $170 on Amazon, scoring sweet savings of $80 in the process, and now you're looking to complete your ecosystem with a pair of new high-end Pixel earbuds? Well, I believe I’ve found the perfect deal for you.
Right now, you can score a set of Pixel Buds Pro 2, Google’s flagship earphones, for less than $170 on Amazon. Not bad, considering these will set you back about $230 under normal circumstances. Just be sure to act quickly and pull the trigger now, as this is a limited-time deal and might not stay up for grabs for too long.
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As for what you’ll be getting in return besides scoring $60 in savings, well, these are true Pro-grade earphones, ranking among the best on the market. This means they deliver high-quality audio, letting you enjoy your favorite Taylor Swift songs—or other artists, in case you aren’t a Swiftie. Plus, you can fine-tune the sound to your taste via the settings on your Pixel phone or the Pixel Buds app if you rock a non-Pixel device.
Beyond the premium audio, you’ll also enjoy solid ANC. It isn't quite on the level of the active noise canceling on top dogs like the Sony WF-1000XM6, but it does a pretty good job of silencing low-frequency noises, like the hum of an air conditioner. Keep in mind that sounds in the higher-frequency range, like keyboard clicks, could still bleed through, though.
On the flip side, the earbuds are lightweight and comfy, boasting up to eight hours of listening time—up to 30 hours with their case—with ANC enabled. If you don’t use them with ANC turned on, you’ll be looking at up to 12 hours of playtime from the earbuds and up to 48 hours when you add the case, which is quite impressive.
So, yeah! The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are truly unmissable at their current sub-$170 price. Whether you’ve been in the market for these or are just looking to upgrade your listening experience for less, this deal is definitely worth taking advantage of. Don’t miss out and save while you can!
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