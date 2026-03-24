Pixel Buds Pro 2 drop under $170, offering premium sound for your Swiftie playlist

Pixel Buds Pro 2: Now 26% OFF on Amazon! $60 off (26%) If you’re a Pixel user, now is the time to level up. You can currently snag the Pixel Buds Pro 2 for less than $170 on Amazon, saving you $60 thanks to a limited-time 26% discount. Boasting premium sound and ultra-comfortable design, these are worth every penny spent. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon

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As for what you’ll be getting in return besides scoring $60 in savings, well, these are true Pro-grade earphones, ranking among the best on the market. This means they deliver high-quality audio, letting you enjoy your favorite Taylor Swift songs—or other artists, in case you aren’t a Swiftie. Plus, you can fine-tune the sound to your taste via the settings on your Pixel phone or the Pixel Buds app if you rock a non-Pixel device.Beyond the premium audio, you’ll also enjoy solid ANC. It isn't quite on the level of the active noise canceling on top dogs like the Sony WF-1000XM6, but it does a pretty good job of silencing low-frequency noises, like the hum of an air conditioner. Keep in mind that sounds in the higher-frequency range, like keyboard clicks, could still bleed through, though.On the flip side, the earbuds are lightweight and comfy, boasting up to eight hours of listening time—up to 30 hours with their case—with ANC enabled. If you don’t use them with ANC turned on, you’ll be looking at up to 12 hours of playtime from the earbuds and up to 48 hours when you add the case, which is quite impressive.So, yeah! The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are truly unmissable at their current sub-$170 price. Whether you’ve been in the market for these or are just looking to upgrade your listening experience for less, this deal is definitely worth taking advantage of. Don’t miss out and save while you can!