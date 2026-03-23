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Amazon slashes $80 off the Pixel Watch 3, offering a premium experience for a budget price

The watch is just unmissable right now, so save while you can!

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A close-up of the Pixel Watch 3.
A close-up of the Pixel Watch 3. | Image by PhoneArena

Getting a new smartwatch is always an incredible feeling. But do you know what other feeling beats this one? Getting a new smartwatch at a heavily discounted price. And right now, Amazon lets you do exactly that.

Selling the Pixel Watch 3 at a massive 32% discount, the retailer has dropped the 41mm Wi-Fi version of Google’s former flagship smartwatch below the $170 mark. And that, my friend, is a whole $80 off the device’s usual cost of around $250. The only downside of this promo is that it’s exclusive to the model with the Champagne Gold case. Nevertheless, I still encourage you to get one with this deal, especially given how much it brings to the table.

Pixel Watch 3, Wi-Fi, 41mm: Save $68 on Amazon!

$80 off (32%)
Act fast and get the 41mm Wi-Fi version of the Pixel Watch 3 for $80 off its price on Amazon. This allows you to enjoy a flagship-level experience for less than $170. Yep, the smartwatch has a high-end design and is loaded with features. So, don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

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Yes, I agree it’s an older smartwatch, but let’s not forget it was designed to rival Samsung’s and Apple’s high-end timepieces, which means it’s loaded with features from top to bottom. In fact, you can find everything you’d expect a wearable of this caliber to come with, including fast and easy access to the Google Play Store for third-party apps and temperature sensing.

Since this is a lifestyle smartwatch, you also get additional goodies like NFC for contactless payments, as well as smart notifications and phone call support. Gemini is also on board if you need to ask what the latest video on PhoneArena’s YouTube channel is—or anything else PhoneArena-related, for that matter.

Meanwhile, the all-day battery life ensures you’ll have plenty of juice even for a hectic day. And with that aluminum case and dome-like display, the watch seamlessly complements formal wear, like an expensive suit, and casual attire, like shorts and a T-shirt.

So, yeah! I’d say go for it if you asked me. If you agree and are willing to give the Pixel Watch 3 a chance, be sure to snag one with this offer now while it’s still available.

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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