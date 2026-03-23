Amazon slashes $80 off the Pixel Watch 3, offering a premium experience for a budget price

Pixel Watch 3, Wi-Fi, 41mm: Save $68 on Amazon! $80 off (32%) Act fast and get the 41mm Wi-Fi version of the Pixel Watch 3 for $80 off its price on Amazon. This allows you to enjoy a flagship-level experience for less than $170. Yep, the smartwatch has a high-end design and is loaded with features. So, don't miss out! Buy at Amazon

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Pixel Watch 3

Yes, I agree it’s an older smartwatch, but let’s not forget it was designed to rival Samsung’s and Apple’s high-end timepieces, which means it’s loaded with features from top to bottom. In fact, you can find everything you’d expect a wearable of this caliber to come with, including fast and easy access to the Google Play Store for third-party apps and temperature sensing.Since this is a lifestyle smartwatch, you also get additional goodies like NFC for contactless payments, as well as smart notifications and phone call support. Gemini is also on board if you need to ask what the latest video on PhoneArena’s YouTube channel is—or anything else PhoneArena-related, for that matter.Meanwhile, the all-day battery life ensures you’ll have plenty of juice even for a hectic day. And with that aluminum case and dome-like display, the watch seamlessly complements formal wear, like an expensive suit, and casual attire, like shorts and a T-shirt.So, yeah! I’d say go for it if you asked me. If you agree and are willing to give thea chance, be sure to snag one with this offer now while it’s still available.