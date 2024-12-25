The mid-range Pixel 8a is still an excellent choice at $100 off its price
Did you know that one of the best Galaxy S24 FE alternatives is still available at $100 off its price? Yep, Amazon keeps selling the Pixel 8a at its second-best price, making it one of the best phones in the sub-$400 department!
For context, the promo has been topped only once on October Prime Day, when the device was $120 off for a very short time. During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the handset was $100 off, and the discount returned about two weeks ago. It's still here, but chances are it'll expire quickly, as it's a limited-time sale.
This bad boy's daily performance is admirable, though the in-house Google chipset can't rival the Galaxy S24 FE. What about its camera? Even though it lacks a dedicated telephoto lens, the Pixel handset delivers impressive photos.
Unlike the best Motorola phones, this Android 14 model gets a whopping seven years of OS upgrades, plus security patches and feature drops until 2031. That's pretty impressive, given that models like the Motorola Razr+ (2024) only feature three years of OS upgrades and an extra year of security patches.
This Google Pixel phone easily rivals its Pixel 8 sibling in multiple areas. The unit sports a slightly smaller display than its $200 more expensive relative, featuring a 6.1-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rates. Moreover, you have a Tensor G3 processor that delivers almost the same results on different tests as the Pixel 8. You can see the results in our Pixel 8a vs Pixel 8 review.
You can expect plenty of detail, proper exposure, and excellent colors from the 64 MP main camera and the 13 MP ultra-wide sensor. Selfies taken with the 13 MP front lens also look remarkable, especially considering the phone's current asking price. Of course, the model comes with a feature-rich camera app with Magic Editor, Photo Unblur, and more.
Ultimately, the Pixel 8a is an excellent option. It might not be the best mid-range phone, but it's no slouch in any respect. Go ahead and save $100 on it at Amazon.
