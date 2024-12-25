Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

The mid-range Pixel 8a is still an excellent choice at $100 off its price

Did you know that one of the best Galaxy S24 FE alternatives is still available at $100 off its price? Yep, Amazon keeps selling the Pixel 8a at its second-best price, making it one of the best phones in the sub-$400 department!

Save $100 on the Pixel 8a at Amazon

The Pixel 8a remains $100 off its usual price on Amazon. That's an excellent bargain, which has been live for some time at the e-commerce giant and might expire quickly. Save big while you can.
$100 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

For context, the promo has been topped only once on October Prime Day, when the device was $120 off for a very short time. During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the handset was $100 off, and the discount returned about two weeks ago. It's still here, but chances are it'll expire quickly, as it's a limited-time sale.

This Google Pixel phone easily rivals its Pixel 8 sibling in multiple areas. The unit sports a slightly smaller display than its $200 more expensive relative, featuring a 6.1-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rates. Moreover, you have a Tensor G3 processor that delivers almost the same results on different tests as the Pixel 8. You can see the results in our Pixel 8a vs Pixel 8 review.

This bad boy's daily performance is admirable, though the in-house Google chipset can't rival the Galaxy S24 FE. What about its camera? Even though it lacks a dedicated telephoto lens, the Pixel handset delivers impressive photos.

You can expect plenty of detail, proper exposure, and excellent colors from the 64 MP main camera and the 13 MP ultra-wide sensor. Selfies taken with the 13 MP front lens also look remarkable, especially considering the phone's current asking price. Of course, the model comes with a feature-rich camera app with Magic Editor, Photo Unblur, and more.

Unlike the best Motorola phones, this Android 14 model gets a whopping seven years of OS upgrades, plus security patches and feature drops until 2031. That's pretty impressive, given that models like the Motorola Razr+ (2024) only feature three years of OS upgrades and an extra year of security patches.

Ultimately, the Pixel 8a is an excellent option. It might not be the best mid-range phone, but it's no slouch in any respect. Go ahead and save $100 on it at Amazon.
Loading Comments...

