The flagship Pixel 8 Pro is still heavily discounted on Amazon, but this may not last long

The flagship Pixel 8 Pro is still $250 off its price, but this may not last long
A few weeks ago, we shared that Amazon is selling Google's top-of-the-line Pixel 8 Pro at a gorgeous $250 discount. If you missed our initial post and still haven't taken advantage of this deal, we suggest doing so today, as the phone is still up for grabs at the same markdown.

Yep! That's right! It appears that Lady Luck is on your side, as you can still snag a brand-new Pixel 8 Pro with either 256GB or 512GB of storage for $250 off its price. You should act fast, though, as this is a limited-time deal that has been available for a few weeks now, meaning it may expire soon. And given that this phone is worth every single penny spent, and you can rarely find it at a discount bigger than $200, you definitely do not want to miss out on this offer.

As a matter of fact, the last time we saw the Pixel 8 Pro so heavily discounted was back in March. So, yeah, you should hurry up and pull the trigger on this deal while you can!

Being the absolute pinnacle of what Google currently has to offer, the Pixel 8 Pro boasts an AI-powered Tensor G3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, delivering top-tier performance. However, an interesting fact is that the phone isn't suitable for gaming, despite its immense firepower, as it throttles after around 10 minutes of intense gameplay.

On the flip side, this fella wields Google's famous image processing magic and packs a 50 MP main camera and a 10.5 MP selfie snapper. All this allows it to take incredible-looking photos and record beautiful clips at 4K at 60fps.

Overall, the Pixel 8 Pro easily ranks among the best phones you can buy with its good performance and impeccable cameras. So, don't waste time and get one at a heavily discounted price today!
