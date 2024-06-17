The flagship Pixel 8 Pro is still heavily discounted on Amazon, but this may not last long
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
A few weeks ago, we shared that Amazon is selling Google's top-of-the-line Pixel 8 Pro at a gorgeous $250 discount. If you missed our initial post and still haven't taken advantage of this deal, we suggest doing so today, as the phone is still up for grabs at the same markdown.
Yep! That's right! It appears that Lady Luck is on your side, as you can still snag a brand-new Pixel 8 Pro with either 256GB or 512GB of storage for $250 off its price. You should act fast, though, as this is a limited-time deal that has been available for a few weeks now, meaning it may expire soon. And given that this phone is worth every single penny spent, and you can rarely find it at a discount bigger than $200, you definitely do not want to miss out on this offer.
Being the absolute pinnacle of what Google currently has to offer, the Pixel 8 Pro boasts an AI-powered Tensor G3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, delivering top-tier performance. However, an interesting fact is that the phone isn't suitable for gaming, despite its immense firepower, as it throttles after around 10 minutes of intense gameplay.
Overall, the Pixel 8 Pro easily ranks among the best phones you can buy with its good performance and impeccable cameras. So, don't waste time and get one at a heavily discounted price today!
Yep! That's right! It appears that Lady Luck is on your side, as you can still snag a brand-new Pixel 8 Pro with either 256GB or 512GB of storage for $250 off its price. You should act fast, though, as this is a limited-time deal that has been available for a few weeks now, meaning it may expire soon. And given that this phone is worth every single penny spent, and you can rarely find it at a discount bigger than $200, you definitely do not want to miss out on this offer.
As a matter of fact, the last time we saw the Pixel 8 Pro so heavily discounted was back in March. So, yeah, you should hurry up and pull the trigger on this deal while you can!
Being the absolute pinnacle of what Google currently has to offer, the Pixel 8 Pro boasts an AI-powered Tensor G3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, delivering top-tier performance. However, an interesting fact is that the phone isn't suitable for gaming, despite its immense firepower, as it throttles after around 10 minutes of intense gameplay.
On the flip side, this fella wields Google's famous image processing magic and packs a 50 MP main camera and a 10.5 MP selfie snapper. All this allows it to take incredible-looking photos and record beautiful clips at 4K at 60fps.
Overall, the Pixel 8 Pro easily ranks among the best phones you can buy with its good performance and impeccable cameras. So, don't waste time and get one at a heavily discounted price today!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
17 Jun, 2024The flagship Pixel 8 Pro is still heavily discounted on Amazon, but this may not last long
03 Jun, 2024Google's best Pixel 8 Pro deal yet is back with a bang at both Amazon and Best Buy Snag the impressive Pixel 8 at $150 off on Amazon while you still can
14 May, 2024The Pixel 8a comes with a free $100 gift card and sells for peanuts through this Best Buy trade-in deal
06 May, 2024Get an unlocked top-of-the-line Pixel 8 Pro for way less than usual at Best Buy
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: