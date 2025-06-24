Reserve Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Flip 7 today and save up to a whopping $1,200

Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy! July 9th will be a monumental day for foldable fans worldwide, as Samsung is set to host another Unpacked event to unveil its all-new foldable phones—the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

But the exciting news doesn't stop there. Oh no! In fact, early birds and enthusiasts living the foldable lifestyle can actually reserve one of Samsung's upcoming foldable gems— weeks before the event itself — scoring massive savings in the process.

Reserve your new Galaxy foldable now and save big!


Reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at Samsung.com

Reserve the upcoming book-like foldable phone by Samsung and get solid savings. If you secure a unit straight away, you'll get a $50 Samsung Credit, plus up to $1,150 additional savings. You'll also participate in a sweepstakes with a grand prize of $5,000 in Samsung Credit.
Reserve at Samsung

Reserve the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at Samsung.com

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is now available for reservation! Securing a unit during the official store's reservation campaign gets you a $50 Samsung Credit and additional savings of up to $1,150. On top of that, you'll be entered into a sweepstakes with a $5,000 grand prize in Samsung Credit.
Reserve at Samsung

Reserve the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE at Samsung.com

For the first time, Samsung is expected to release a Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE alongside the flagship flip phone. Reserve one immediately and get a $50 Samsung Credit plus up to $1,150 additional savings. A sweepstake with a $5,000 grand prize in Samsung Credit is also available.
Reserve at Samsung

For instance, if you place your reservation now, you'll receive $50 in the form of Samsung credit when you pre-order and purchase your new foldable. You can use the reservation gift toward an eligible accessory at the official store.

Furthermore, the tech giant promises additional savings of up to $1,150. It doesn't specify what these savings will be, but we have a pretty good guess that they will include a free storage upgrade and a generous trade-in discount. On top of that, Samsung lets you enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win $5,000 in Samsung Credit.

In short, you can save big if you act fast and reserve one of Samsung's upcoming foldables. We encourage you not to hesitate—if the rumors are true (and we expect they are), the new additions to the Galaxy foldable family won't disappoint.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 will likely be powered by Qualcomm's top-of-the-line chipset for mobile devices, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, delivering incredible performance. Meanwhile, the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is expected to feature Samsung's own Exynos 2400 SoC, which is the same silicon found on the Galaxy S24 outside the US market. In other words, it won't be a slouch, either.

Of course, with these being top-tier Samsung phones, expect them to feature gorgeous AMOLED displays with HDR support for an incredible viewing experience as well as capable cameras that will let you capture every moment in stunning detail. So, don't wait around—reserve your new Galaxy foldable today!

