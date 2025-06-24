Reserve Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Flip 7 today and save up to a whopping $1,200
Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy! July 9th will be a monumental day for foldable fans worldwide, as Samsung is set to host another Unpacked event to unveil its all-new foldable phones—the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.
But the exciting news doesn't stop there. Oh no! In fact, early birds and enthusiasts living the foldable lifestyle can actually reserve one of Samsung's upcoming foldable gems— weeks before the event itself — scoring massive savings in the process.
For instance, if you place your reservation now, you'll receive $50 in the form of Samsung credit when you pre-order and purchase your new foldable. You can use the reservation gift toward an eligible accessory at the official store.
In short, you can save big if you act fast and reserve one of Samsung's upcoming foldables. We encourage you not to hesitate—if the rumors are true (and we expect they are), the new additions to the Galaxy foldable family won't disappoint.
Of course, with these being top-tier Samsung phones, expect them to feature gorgeous AMOLED displays with HDR support for an incredible viewing experience as well as capable cameras that will let you capture every moment in stunning detail. So, don't wait around—reserve your new Galaxy foldable today!
Furthermore, the tech giant promises additional savings of up to $1,150. It doesn't specify what these savings will be, but we have a pretty good guess that they will include a free storage upgrade and a generous trade-in discount. On top of that, Samsung lets you enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win $5,000 in Samsung Credit.
Both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 will likely be powered by Qualcomm's top-of-the-line chipset for mobile devices, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, delivering incredible performance. Meanwhile, the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is expected to feature Samsung's own Exynos 2400 SoC, which is the same silicon found on the Galaxy S24 outside the US market. In other words, it won't be a slouch, either.
