Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Upgrade your homework game with these hot Galaxy Book offers and your student discount

Looking for a powerful new laptop to write your homework and do research on? Check out these top Galaxy Book deals and save while you can!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Laptops
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a person using a stylus to draw on their Galaxy Book laptop.
Being a student isn't easy. You have to attend school or college regularly, while also spending extra time studying at home. On top of that, your knowledge is constantly being tested, and you often have to study boring stuff just to get through the next tough exam.


Sure, nowadays, you can use AI to help with your studying and homework, making the life of a student a bit easier. However, even with the help of ChatGPT, you'll still need a reliable device to write your prompts and do research.

Fortunately, you can currently save quite a bit of cash on a powerful Samsung laptop, allowing you to upgrade your homework game for much less than usual. Not to mention, the tech giant has a generous Education Offers program, letting you save up to 30% on a wide range of devices. So, even if a laptop isn't discounted right now, it doesn't mean you can't save a good chunk of cash just by verifying your status as a student.

Best Samsung Galaxy Book deals for students right now


Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360: Save up to $500 with a trade-in!

$1199 99
$1699 99
$500 off (29%)
The 2-in-1 Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 laptop can be yours for up to $500 off with a trade-in at the official store. However, if you don't have an eligible device to trade, you can still save $250 on this powerhouse. With its sleek design, immense firepower, and gorgeous display, this laptop is worth every penny and can even double as a tablet. Don't miss out!
Buy at Samsung

If you want an extremely powerful laptop with a gorgeous touchscreen display that lets it double as a tablet, be sure to act fast and get the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 for up to $500 off with the trade-in of an eligible device. And don’t worry—you can still save $250 even if you don’t have a device to trade in. Just select the option to get the laptop without a trade-in.

Powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and 16GB of RAM, this 1TB laptop breezes through tasks with ease, while its 16-inch AMOLED display with a 2880 x 1800 resolution delivers stunning visuals. It also comes with its own S Pen, so you can even use it with a stylus for even higher productivity.

Galaxy Book 5 Pro: Save up to $500 with a trade-in!

$849 99
$1349 99
$500 off (37%)
If you don't need a 2-in-1 laptop, then feel free to go for the regular Galaxy Book 5 Pro with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Right now, you can save up to $500 by trading in an eligible device. Verify your status as a student to see how much you can save with your exclusive discount—even without a trade-in.
Buy at Samsung

In case you don't need a laptop with a 2-in-1 design, Samsung lets you save up to $500 on the regular Galaxy Book 5 Pro by trading in an eligible device. The best part? You'll still enjoy a vibrant touchscreen display, though the laptop itself won't be able to fold 360 degrees. 

Galaxy Book 4 Edge: Save up to $400 with a trade-in!

$499 99
$899 99
$400 off (44%)
Grab the Galaxy Book 4 Edge with a Snapdragon X Plus processor for up to $400 off by trading in an eligible device. The laptop offers a good amount of firepower and boasts a beautiful 15.6-inch LED display. Don't wait—save while you can!
Buy at Samsung

Granted, even with the full $500 trade-in discount, the Galaxy Book 5 Pro and Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 can still be a tough sell. So, if you're looking for something more affordable and don't necessarily need a 2-in-1 laptop, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge with a Snapdragon X Plus processor might be a better option for you.

By trading in an eligible device, you can slash up to $400 off this handsome fella's price. If you get the full trade-in discount, you can grab a unit with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for just $499.99 — a bargain price for all the value this laptop offers. And while there's no discount available right now without a trade-in, you might be able to knock a solid amount off with a student discount.

Given the firepower the Galaxy Book 4 Edge delivers and its beautiful 15.6-inch LED display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution, we believe it's definitely worth tapping the offer button to see how much you can save on this laptop.

Recommended Stories

Galaxy Book4 Ultra: Save up to $600 with a trade-in!

$2399 99
$2999 99
$600 off (20%)
If you're looking for an extremely powerful laptop, don't wait around—save up to $600 on the Galaxy Book4 Ultra by trading in an eligible device. This bad boy delivers blazing performance and can handle just about anything you throw its way. Also, be sure to check how much more you can save with your student discount!
Buy at Samsung

Of course, if you need an uber-premium laptop and have the cash to splurge, your best choice is the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. With an insanely powerful Intel Core Ultra 9 chip, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, this 16-inch laptop can handle anything. Plus, you can save up to $600 by trading in an eligible device.

That being said, you definitely want to check out how much your student discount can slash off the price of this bad boy — it's not exactly budget-friendly.


Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day?

by Abdullah Asim • 1

Best ways to use AI on your phone?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 3

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans
Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
It's like Verizon disappeared the second things got inconvenient
It's like Verizon disappeared the second things got inconvenient
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like

Latest News

iOS 26 quietly adds a feature you'll thank Apple for when things go wrong
iOS 26 quietly adds a feature you'll thank Apple for when things go wrong
Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be first foldable with this feature topping the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7
Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be first foldable with this feature topping the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7
Congress just banned a major app over data fears — and it’s not the one you’d expect
Congress just banned a major app over data fears — and it’s not the one you’d expect
Apple releases iOS 26 Developer Beta 2 with new features and a clue about the iPhone 17 Air
Apple releases iOS 26 Developer Beta 2 with new features and a clue about the iPhone 17 Air
T-Mobile is handing out a major freebie, and it could save you hundreds a year
T-Mobile is handing out a major freebie, and it could save you hundreds a year
T-Mobile makes huge Starlink announcement as it celebrates another 5G win over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile makes huge Starlink announcement as it celebrates another 5G win over AT&T and Verizon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless