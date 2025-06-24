Upgrade your homework game with these hot Galaxy Book offers and your student discount





Best Samsung Galaxy Book deals for students right now





If you want an extremely powerful laptop with a gorgeous touchscreen display that lets it double as a tablet, be sure to act fast and get the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 for up to $500 off with the trade-in of an eligible device. And don’t worry—you can still save $250 even if you don’t have a device to trade in. Just select the option to get the laptop without a trade-in.





Powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and 16GB of RAM, this 1TB laptop breezes through tasks with ease, while its 16-inch AMOLED display with a 2880 x 1800 resolution delivers stunning visuals. It also comes with its own S Pen, so you can even use it with a stylus for even higher productivity.

In case you don't need a laptop with a 2-in-1 design, Samsung lets you save up to $500 on the regular Galaxy Book 5 Pro by trading in an eligible device. The best part? You'll still enjoy a vibrant touchscreen display, though the laptop itself won't be able to fold 360 degrees.





Granted, even with the full $500 trade-in discount, the Galaxy Book 5 Pro and Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360 can still be a tough sell. So, if you're looking for something more affordable and don't necessarily need a 2-in-1 laptop, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge with a Snapdragon X Plus processor might be a better option for you.





By trading in an eligible device, you can slash up to $400 off this handsome fella's price. If you get the full trade-in discount, you can grab a unit with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for just $499.99 — a bargain price for all the value this laptop offers. And while there's no discount available right now without a trade-in, you might be able to knock a solid amount off with a student discount.





Given the firepower the Galaxy Book 4 Edge delivers and its beautiful 15.6-inch LED display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution, we believe it's definitely worth tapping the offer button to see how much you can save on this laptop.



Of course, if you need an uber-premium laptop and have the cash to splurge, your best choice is the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra. With an insanely powerful Intel Core Ultra 9 chip, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, this 16-inch laptop can handle anything. Plus, you can save up to $600 by trading in an eligible device.



That being said, you definitely want to check out how much your student discount can slash off the price of this bad boy — it's not exactly budget-friendly.









