A head-turning $250 discount on the Pixel 8 Pro makes it the high-end phone to get
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google's Pixel phones are among the best on the market, with the Pixel 8 Pro being the top choice. Of course, that's not a surprise, as this is the tech giant's current top-of-the-line phone and, as such, provides the absolute best the company has to offer.
But because of how awesome it is, Google's flagship also comes with a hefty price tag, which, fortunately for you, is currently more budget-friendly on Amazon.
Boasting an AI-powered Tensor G3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, the smartphone delivers pretty solid performance and can handle demanding tasks with ease. Nonetheless, if you're into heavy mobile gaming, you might want to skip this one, as it tends to throttle after about 10 minutes of intense gameplay.
Overall, the Pixel 8 Pro is a real bang for your buck, especially at its current discount. So, unless you are into heavy gaming, we suggest you tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and grab one for less today!
At the moment, the Pixel 8 Pro with 128GB of storage space is sweetly discounted by $250, letting you snatch one at a lovely 25% markdown. We also encourage you to get a unit today, as this offer has been available for some time and may expire soon.
The area where this handsome fella truly shines is the camera department. Its 50 MP main camera and a 10.5 MP shooter for selfies take beautiful photos. Furthermore, let's not forget that Google's software magic is also present, making your pictures look even more amazing. Don't worry! The cameras can also capture videos at up to 4K at 60fps, so you'll look gorgeous in your reels too.
