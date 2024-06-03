Google's best Pixel 8 Pro deal yet is back with a bang at both Amazon and Best Buy

Pixel 8 Pro

Tensor G3





Normally priced at $999 and up, the unlocked stock Android-running flagship is available for a whopping 250 bucks less than that in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration for the first time in a few good months. The same unbeatable discount currently applies to 256 and 512 gig variants as well that would typically cost $1,059 and $1,179 respectively. Normally priced at $999 and up, the unlocked stock Android-running flagship is available for a whopping 250 bucks less than that in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration for the first time in a few good months. The same unbeatable discount currently applies to 256 and 512 gig variants as well that would typically cost $1,059 and $1,179 respectively.

Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Multiple Color Options $250 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 8 Pro 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Multiple Color Options $250 off (25%) $749 $999 Buy at BestBuy





Pixel 8 Pro If you hurry, you can choose your favorite colorway from a trio of decidedly eye-catching options that includes obsidian, porcelain, and bay across all storage configurations. Made from a premium combination of aluminum and glass, theis certainly a looker by any and all modern mobile industry standards, although its true beauty undeniably lies on the inside, as well as on its back in the form of three super-powerful cameras making up an incredibly versatile and proficient imaging system.





This bad boy's advanced photography and videography skills (aided among others by a slew of trendy AI technologies) were unsurprisingly the first things to stand out in our comprehensive review last fall, followed by the phone's excellent battery life, solid overall performance, and of course, squeaky clean software.





Pixel 8 Pro 's commercial debut, which undoubtedly makes this one of the Said software is guaranteed to not only stay clean but also secure (more or less) and up to date for a whopping seven years after the's commercial debut, which undoubtedly makes this one of the best Android phones money can buy in 2024... even with a presumably improved Pixel 9 Pro (more or less) around the corner.