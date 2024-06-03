Google's best Pixel 8 Pro deal yet is back with a bang at both Amazon and Best Buy
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
We don't know exactly what the special occasion is (maybe the lead-up to Father's Day, maybe the beginning of summer, maybe nothing at all), but today seems to be the perfect time to buy your favorite made-by-Google Pixel product. Alongside its little brother and state-of-the-art foldable cousin, the high-end Pixel 8 Pro is on sale at a hefty discount at both Amazon and Best Buy right now, and as far as we know, the Tensor G3-powered 6.7-inch handset has never been cheaper.
Normally priced at $999 and up, the unlocked stock Android-running flagship is available for a whopping 250 bucks less than that in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration for the first time in a few good months. The same unbeatable discount currently applies to 256 and 512 gig variants as well that would typically cost $1,059 and $1,179 respectively.
If you hurry, you can choose your favorite colorway from a trio of decidedly eye-catching options that includes obsidian, porcelain, and bay across all storage configurations. Made from a premium combination of aluminum and glass, the Pixel 8 Pro is certainly a looker by any and all modern mobile industry standards, although its true beauty undeniably lies on the inside, as well as on its back in the form of three super-powerful cameras making up an incredibly versatile and proficient imaging system.
This bad boy's advanced photography and videography skills (aided among others by a slew of trendy AI technologies) were unsurprisingly the first things to stand out in our comprehensive review last fall, followed by the phone's excellent battery life, solid overall performance, and of course, squeaky clean software.
Said software is guaranteed to not only stay clean but also secure (more or less) and up to date for a whopping seven years after the Pixel 8 Pro's commercial debut, which undoubtedly makes this one of the best Android phones money can buy in 2024... even with a presumably improved Pixel 9 Pro (more or less) around the corner.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: