Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Google's best Pixel 8 Pro deal yet is back with a bang at both Amazon and Best Buy

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google's best Pixel 8 Pro deal yet is back with a bang at both Amazon and Best Buy
We don't know exactly what the special occasion is (maybe the lead-up to Father's Day, maybe the beginning of summer, maybe nothing at all), but today seems to be the perfect time to buy your favorite made-by-Google Pixel product. Alongside its little brother and state-of-the-art foldable cousin, the high-end Pixel 8 Pro is on sale at a hefty discount at both Amazon and Best Buy right now, and as far as we know, the Tensor G3-powered 6.7-inch handset has never been cheaper.

Normally priced at $999 and up, the unlocked stock Android-running flagship is available for a whopping 250 bucks less than that in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration for the first time in a few good months. The same unbeatable discount currently applies to 256 and 512 gig variants as well that would typically cost $1,059 and $1,179 respectively.

Google Pixel 8 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Multiple Color Options
$250 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 8 Pro

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G3 Processor, Android 14, 6.7-Inch LTPO OLED Screen with 2992 x 1344 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 48 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 23W Wireless Charging Support, Temperature Sensor, Multiple Color Options
$250 off (25%)
$749
$999
Buy at BestBuy

If you hurry, you can choose your favorite colorway from a trio of decidedly eye-catching options that includes obsidian, porcelain, and bay across all storage configurations. Made from a premium combination of aluminum and glass, the Pixel 8 Pro is certainly a looker by any and all modern mobile industry standards, although its true beauty undeniably lies on the inside, as well as on its back in the form of three super-powerful cameras making up an incredibly versatile and proficient imaging system.

This bad boy's advanced photography and videography skills (aided among others by a slew of trendy AI technologies) were unsurprisingly the first things to stand out in our comprehensive review last fall, followed by the phone's excellent battery life, solid overall performance, and of course, squeaky clean software.

Said software is guaranteed to not only stay clean but also secure (more or less) and up to date for a whopping seven years after the Pixel 8 Pro's commercial debut, which undoubtedly makes this one of the best Android phones money can buy in 2024... even with a presumably improved Pixel 9 Pro (more or less) around the corner.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
T-Mobile customers won't have to wait much longer for satellite texting, FCC filing reveals
T-Mobile customers won't have to wait much longer for satellite texting, FCC filing reveals

Latest News

Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless