Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

The top-notch Pixel 8 Pro is even more surreal after a gorgeous $200 discount on Amazon

By
Deals Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The top-notch Pixel 8 Pro is even more surreal after a gorgeous $200 discount on Amazon
If you are a Pixel fan in the market for a new phone, you should feel happier than ever. Currently, the Pixel 7 Pro is on sale at a gorgeous $492 discount on Amazon. The Pixel 7a is also heavily discounted at the retailer and can be yours for a whopping $150 off its price.

But if you want the absolute best Google has to offer, you're probably eyeing its current flagship, the Pixel 8 Pro. Well, now is the time to stop looking at it and just go ahead and buy one, as this handsome fella is also on sale on Amazon!

At the moment, its 128GB version is discounted by $200, which means you can get one at a lovely 20% price cut if you act quickly and take advantage of this deal today.

Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB: Save $200 on Amazon!

Grab the top-tier Pixel 8 Pro with 128GB of storage space for $200 off its price on Amazon. The phone has awesome performance, takes gorgeous photos and is a real bang for your buck right now. So, act fast and grab one at a heavily discounted price, today!
$200 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


We should note that we've seen better deals on the Pixel 8 Pro. For instance, it was discounted by $250 on Amazon around the end of March. That amazing discount brought the cost of the phone to its lowest point ever at the retailer. That being said, a $200 markdown is still pretty awesome, given that it lets you snag a brand-new Pixel 8 Pro for less than $800.

Now, we know that it's still a hefty price tag, even with Amazon's current discount. However, the Pixel 8 Pro is worth every single penny spent.

With a solid AI-powered Tensor G3 chipset and 12GB of RAM on board, the phone boasts enough firepower to handle demanding tasks without breaking a sweat. Just don't use it for heavy mobile gaming, as it throttles after roughly 10 minutes of intense gameplay.

As a self-respecting Pixel phone, the Pixel 8 Pro also sports a 50 MP main camera and a 10.5 MP selfie shooter, as well as Google's software magic, and is capable of taking surreal photos. It can even record videos at up to 4K at 60fps.

Recommended Stories
So, yeah, the Pixel 8 Pro is definitely a bargain right now. Therefore, we suggest getting one at a discounted price now while you still can!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Google Pixel 8 - Deals History
7 stories
15 Apr, 2024
The top-notch Pixel 8 Pro is even more surreal after a gorgeous $200 discount on Amazon
30 Mar, 2024
A head-turning $250 discount on the Pixel 8 Pro makes it the high-end phone to get Google promotes the Pixel 8 series on its website; current sale ends April 6th
27 Mar, 2024
This extraordinary 'clearance' sale makes the exquisite Google Pixel 8 cheaper than ever before
17 Mar, 2024
Sensational new deals make Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cheaper than ever before
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)

Latest News

The foldable powerhouse Galaxy Z Fold 5 can be yours at a lower-than-usual price on Amazon
The foldable powerhouse Galaxy Z Fold 5 can be yours at a lower-than-usual price on Amazon
Instagram moves Notes from DMs to your profile and rolls out new custom stickers
Instagram moves Notes from DMs to your profile and rolls out new custom stickers
The fantastic Galaxy Tab S8+ gives you way more value for your money at $350 off on Amazon
The fantastic Galaxy Tab S8+ gives you way more value for your money at $350 off on Amazon
Meta’s new AI-powered search bar starts showing up in Instagram
Meta’s new AI-powered search bar starts showing up in Instagram
Telegram launches powerful, easy-to-use sticker editor
Telegram launches powerful, easy-to-use sticker editor
Get the affordable Moto G 5G (2023) for less than $150 at the official Motorola store
Get the affordable Moto G 5G (2023) for less than $150 at the official Motorola store
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless