The top-notch Pixel 8 Pro is even more surreal after a gorgeous $200 discount on Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you are a Pixel fan in the market for a new phone, you should feel happier than ever. Currently, the Pixel 7 Pro is on sale at a gorgeous $492 discount on Amazon. The Pixel 7a is also heavily discounted at the retailer and can be yours for a whopping $150 off its price.
But if you want the absolute best Google has to offer, you're probably eyeing its current flagship, the Pixel 8 Pro. Well, now is the time to stop looking at it and just go ahead and buy one, as this handsome fella is also on sale on Amazon!
We should note that we've seen better deals on the Pixel 8 Pro. For instance, it was discounted by $250 on Amazon around the end of March. That amazing discount brought the cost of the phone to its lowest point ever at the retailer. That being said, a $200 markdown is still pretty awesome, given that it lets you snag a brand-new Pixel 8 Pro for less than $800.
With a solid AI-powered Tensor G3 chipset and 12GB of RAM on board, the phone boasts enough firepower to handle demanding tasks without breaking a sweat. Just don't use it for heavy mobile gaming, as it throttles after roughly 10 minutes of intense gameplay.
As a self-respecting Pixel phone, the Pixel 8 Pro also sports a 50 MP main camera and a 10.5 MP selfie shooter, as well as Google's software magic, and is capable of taking surreal photos. It can even record videos at up to 4K at 60fps.
So, yeah, the Pixel 8 Pro is definitely a bargain right now. Therefore, we suggest getting one at a discounted price now while you still can!
At the moment, its 128GB version is discounted by $200, which means you can get one at a lovely 20% price cut if you act quickly and take advantage of this deal today.
Now, we know that it's still a hefty price tag, even with Amazon's current discount. However, the Pixel 8 Pro is worth every single penny spent.
