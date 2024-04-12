Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

At 49% off, the Pixel 7 Pro 256GB is reduced to an impulse buy on Amazon

By
Deals Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
At 49% off, the Pixel 7 Pro 256GB is reduced to an impulse buy on Amazon
If you are in the market for a new high-end Pixel phone, forget Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro! The Pixel 7 Pro is the one to go for. At the moment, the 256GB version of this bad boy is on sale for a whopping $491 off its price on Amazon, equating to a solid 49% discount. This means you can currently snatch a brand-new Pixel 7 Pro with 256GB of storage space for slightly above the $500 mark, making this deal truly unmissable!

Google Pixel 7 Pro 256GB: Save $491!

Amazon is selling the Pixel 7 Pro with 256GB of storage space at a gorgeous $491 discount. The phone comes with a Tensor G2 chipset and 12GB of RAM on board, providing top-tier performance. Additionally, its 50MP main camera and 10.8MP selfie shooter take gorgeous photos, while the 5000 mAh battery, provides an all-day battery life. This bad boy is indeed a real bargain, so act fast and save on one now!
$491 off (49%)
Buy at Amazon


You should hurry, though, as this offer has a timer on it. Amazon has listed it as a 'limited-timed deal' and may expire soon. Given how much the Pixel 7 Pro has to offer, you definitely don't want the offer to go into the abyss before taking advantage of it!

As Google's ex-flagship phone, this handsome fella sports an AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset and comes with 12GB of RAM, delivering top-tier performance. Additionally, as a true Pixel phone, it wields Google's software magic and takes stunning pictures with its 50MP main camera and 10.8MP selfie shooter. As for video recording, it can shoot clips at 4K at 60 fps. The phone also packs a big 5000 mAh battery, providing an all-day battery life.

The Pixel 7 Pro may not be Google's top-of-the-line phone anymore, but it's still a bang for your buck. Furthermore, this beauty is even more tempting now that it can be yours for the price of a mid-range smartphone.

Just be sure to act fast and secure your Pixel 7 Pro at a heavily discounted price by tapping the deal button at the beginning of this article and purchasing one on Amazon today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
Samsung will release an update to exterminate the Galaxy S23 line's fingerprint scanner bug
Samsung will release an update to exterminate the Galaxy S23 line's fingerprint scanner bug
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)

Latest News

The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless