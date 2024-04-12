Up Next:
At 49% off, the Pixel 7 Pro 256GB is reduced to an impulse buy on Amazon
If you are in the market for a new high-end Pixel phone, forget Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro! The Pixel 7 Pro is the one to go for. At the moment, the 256GB version of this bad boy is on sale for a whopping $491 off its price on Amazon, equating to a solid 49% discount. This means you can currently snatch a brand-new Pixel 7 Pro with 256GB of storage space for slightly above the $500 mark, making this deal truly unmissable!
You should hurry, though, as this offer has a timer on it. Amazon has listed it as a 'limited-timed deal' and may expire soon. Given how much the Pixel 7 Pro has to offer, you definitely don't want the offer to go into the abyss before taking advantage of it!
As Google's ex-flagship phone, this handsome fella sports an AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset and comes with 12GB of RAM, delivering top-tier performance. Additionally, as a true Pixel phone, it wields Google's software magic and takes stunning pictures with its 50MP main camera and 10.8MP selfie shooter. As for video recording, it can shoot clips at 4K at 60 fps. The phone also packs a big 5000 mAh battery, providing an all-day battery life.
Just be sure to act fast and secure your Pixel 7 Pro at a heavily discounted price by tapping the deal button at the beginning of this article and purchasing one on Amazon today!
The Pixel 7 Pro may not be Google's top-of-the-line phone anymore, but it's still a bang for your buck. Furthermore, this beauty is even more tempting now that it can be yours for the price of a mid-range smartphone.
