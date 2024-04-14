Google fans are facing an impossible choice as the Pixel 7a mid-ranger hits a new record low price

was

Pixel 7a





Both Amazon and Best Buy (to name just the two leading US retailers) are charging a whopping 150 bucks less than usual for the unlocked mid-range handset in a single 128GB storage variant and a couple of nice colorways. We're talking about the "Charcoal" and "Snow" options, with the "Sea" flavor being currently unavailable pretty much everywhere apart from the official Google Store. Both Amazon and Best Buy (to name just the two leading US retailers) are charging a whopping 150 bucks less than usual for the unlocked mid-range handset in a single 128GB storage variant and a couple of nice colorways. We're talking about the "Charcoal" and "Snow" options, with the "Sea" flavor being currently unavailable pretty much everywhere apart from the official Google Store.

Google Pixel 7a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Selfie Shooter, 4,385mAh Battery with 18W Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options $150 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 7a 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 6.1-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 13MP Selfie Shooter, 4,385mAh Battery with 18W Charging Capabilities, Two Color Options $150 off (30%) $349 $499 Buy at BestBuy





While said store lists a fairly distant expiration date of May 4 for this totally unprecedented and presumably unbeatable new deal, that inventory issue suggests you probably don't have a full three weeks at your disposal to make your next big smartphone buying decision.





Instead, it might be wise to thoroughly analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the Pixel 7a as soon as possible and figure out whether its sequel is worth waiting or not. Our in-depth review showed Google 's latest Android mid-ranger to be extremely competent at most day-to-day tasks, from playing video content and games in smooth 90Hz quality to taking surprisingly sharp photos in any and all environments.





Pixel 7a ? Probably, and that's clearly the main reason you should strongly consider picking up the existing model at a towering $150 (or 30 percent) discount while Google, Amazon, and Best Buy's supply allows it. And yes, the Pixel 7a is officially back to costing a lot less than the Pixel 8. Will the Pixel 8a offer substantial improvements over its predecessor? Most likely. Will it start at the same $499 price point as the? Probably, and that's clearly the main reason you should strongly consider picking up the existing model at a towering $150 (or 30 percent) discount while Google, Amazon, and Best Buy's supply allows it. And yes, theis officially back to costing