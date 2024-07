Prices for the amazing Pixel 7 Pro have plunged below $400, making it a real steal

128GB Pixel 7 Pro: save $509 at Woot! The Pixel 7 Pro may not be the latest flagship phone from Google, but it's the cheapest one you can get, especially through this awesome deal. Woot now sells the model for 57% off its price tag, landing it at some of the lowest prices we've ever seen. The deal will remain live for five days or until sold out, so hurry up and get yours soon. $509 off (57%) $389 99 $899 Buy at Woot 128GB Pixel 7 Pro: $484 OFF at Amazon! The Pixel 7 Pro is also steeply discounted at Amazon. Over here, you can get the 128GB model in Hazel for $484 off the phone's list price of roughly $900. This is a fantastic opportunity to get a flagship-grade phone without breaking the bank, so we recommend checking it out as soon as possible. $485 off (54%) Buy at Amazon

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7 Pro

If getting a flagship-grade phone for roughly $390 sounds like a flight of fancy, think twice! Amazon-owned retailer Woot keeps on slashing prices for all Pixel 7 Pro storage configurations, and now the 128GB model sells at a whopping 57% markdown. That means you can get the $899 phone for just $389.99. This is a gigantic $509 price cut, one of the most substantial discounts we've seen for the base model.Is the phone brand-new? Absolutely. According to Woot, it also arrives with a one-year manufacturer's warranty for your peace of mind. By the way, like most offers at this seller, this one most likely won't remain live for long. In fact, you have five days left to take advantage, but the device might get sold out even sooner than that.By the way, Amazon has a pretty goodoffer as well. Over here, you can save $484 on the 128GB model in Hazel. While not as tempting as Woot's offer, this one isn't to be missed out on. So, if you prefer Amazon as your trusted seller, consider this deal instead.Thealready has a successor, and the next Pixel 9 Pro is just around the corner. However, this is still one of the best Google Pixel phones , winning hearts with its good-looking 6.7-inch OLED screen with LTPO technology and 10-120Hz refresh rates.Aside from that, you get a Tensor G2 chip with great machine-learning capabilities and enhanced software camera tricks. One of those is called Magic Eraser, which removes unwanted objects from your photos, making them look even better.The camera setup here includes a triple system on the rear and a 10.8MP sensor on the front side. The rear camera configuration features a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide unit, and a 48MP 5X telephoto lens. Get a deeper dive into the photo quality via ourAdditionally, this 2022-released flagship model has a 5,000mAh battery. It arrives on Android 13 and will receive another year of OS updates, plus software patches until 2027.While it may not be the latest or greatest device from Google , thepacks a punch at its current asking price. Get yours soon and enjoy the whopping 57% discount at Woot.