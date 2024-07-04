Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Prices for the amazing Pixel 7 Pro have plunged below $400, making it a real steal

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Prices for the amazing Pixel 7 Pro have plunged below $400, making it a real steal
If getting a flagship-grade phone for roughly $390 sounds like a flight of fancy, think twice! Amazon-owned retailer Woot keeps on slashing prices for all Pixel 7 Pro storage configurations, and now the 128GB model sells at a whopping 57% markdown. That means you can get the $899 phone for just $389.99. This is a gigantic $509 price cut, one of the most substantial discounts we've seen for the base model.

128GB Pixel 7 Pro: save $509 at Woot!

The Pixel 7 Pro may not be the latest flagship phone from Google, but it's the cheapest one you can get, especially through this awesome deal. Woot now sells the model for 57% off its price tag, landing it at some of the lowest prices we've ever seen. The deal will remain live for five days or until sold out, so hurry up and get yours soon.
$509 off (57%)
$389 99
$899
Buy at Woot

128GB Pixel 7 Pro: $484 OFF at Amazon!

The Pixel 7 Pro is also steeply discounted at Amazon. Over here, you can get the 128GB model in Hazel for $484 off the phone's list price of roughly $900. This is a fantastic opportunity to get a flagship-grade phone without breaking the bank, so we recommend checking it out as soon as possible.
$485 off (54%)
Buy at Amazon

Is the phone brand-new? Absolutely. According to Woot, it also arrives with a one-year manufacturer's warranty for your peace of mind. By the way, like most offers at this seller, this one most likely won't remain live for long. In fact, you have five days left to take advantage, but the device might get sold out even sooner than that.

By the way, Amazon has a pretty good Pixel 7 Pro offer as well. Over here, you can save $484 on the 128GB model in Hazel. While not as tempting as Woot's offer, this one isn't to be missed out on. So, if you prefer Amazon as your trusted seller, consider this deal instead.

The Pixel 7 Pro already has a successor, and the next Pixel 9 Pro is just around the corner. However, this is still one of the best Google Pixel phones, winning hearts with its good-looking 6.7-inch OLED screen with LTPO technology and 10-120Hz refresh rates.

Aside from that, you get a Tensor G2 chip with great machine-learning capabilities and enhanced software camera tricks. One of those is called Magic Eraser, which removes unwanted objects from your photos, making them look even better.

The camera setup here includes a triple system on the rear and a 10.8MP sensor on the front side. The rear camera configuration features a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide unit, and a 48MP 5X telephoto lens. Get a deeper dive into the photo quality via our Pixel 7 Pro review.

Additionally, this 2022-released flagship model has a 5,000mAh battery. It arrives on Android 13 and will receive another year of OS updates, plus software patches until 2027.

While it may not be the latest or greatest device from Google, the Pixel 7 Pro packs a punch at its current asking price. Get yours soon and enjoy the whopping 57% discount at Woot.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Google Pixel 7 - Deals History
25 stories
04 Jul, 2024
Prices for the amazing Pixel 7 Pro have plunged below $400, making it a real steal
26 Jun, 2024
The amazing Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB sells like hotcakes after a whopping 57% discount
14 Jun, 2024
Save $245 on the old but gold Google Pixel 7 with this amazing deal
13 Jun, 2024
Google's oft-discounted Pixel 7 Pro sinks to yet another new record low price with 256GB storage
06 Jun, 2024
The Pixel 7 Pro 256GB is now a whopping 52% cheaper on Amazon; act fast and save on one now
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
T-Mobile chatbot royally embarasses the company by spitting facts about price lock commitment
T-Mobile chatbot royally embarasses the company by spitting facts about price lock commitment
Proposed FCC rule for new phones would give consumers the freedom they've longed for
Proposed FCC rule for new phones would give consumers the freedom they've longed for
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider
FCC wants your help to decide if T-Mobile should be allowed to buy fiber internet provider
Best Buy is offering a 256GB iPad Air (2022) discount for the ages (but not for long)
Best Buy is offering a 256GB iPad Air (2022) discount for the ages (but not for long)
The leak to end all leaks: Glorious new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 images in all colors
The leak to end all leaks: Glorious new Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 images in all colors

Latest News

Is that a… detachable keyboard for the Galaxy Z Fold 7?
Is that a… detachable keyboard for the Galaxy Z Fold 7?
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is deeply discounted and bundled with a nice gift once again
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is deeply discounted and bundled with a nice gift once again
Walmart cuts the price of the budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 by a whopping $150
Walmart cuts the price of the budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 by a whopping $150
Grab the top-notch Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones at a lovely discount through this deal
Grab the top-notch Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones at a lovely discount through this deal
Hall-of-Fame leaker finds and shares info about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6
Hall-of-Fame leaker finds and shares info about the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6
Details leak about new useful Apple Weather app changes for iPhone, iPad and Mac
Details leak about new useful Apple Weather app changes for iPhone, iPad and Mac
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless