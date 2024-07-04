Prices for the amazing Pixel 7 Pro have plunged below $400, making it a real steal
If getting a flagship-grade phone for roughly $390 sounds like a flight of fancy, think twice! Amazon-owned retailer Woot keeps on slashing prices for all Pixel 7 Pro storage configurations, and now the 128GB model sells at a whopping 57% markdown. That means you can get the $899 phone for just $389.99. This is a gigantic $509 price cut, one of the most substantial discounts we've seen for the base model.
Is the phone brand-new? Absolutely. According to Woot, it also arrives with a one-year manufacturer's warranty for your peace of mind. By the way, like most offers at this seller, this one most likely won't remain live for long. In fact, you have five days left to take advantage, but the device might get sold out even sooner than that.
The Pixel 7 Pro already has a successor, and the next Pixel 9 Pro is just around the corner. However, this is still one of the best Google Pixel phones, winning hearts with its good-looking 6.7-inch OLED screen with LTPO technology and 10-120Hz refresh rates.
The camera setup here includes a triple system on the rear and a 10.8MP sensor on the front side. The rear camera configuration features a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide unit, and a 48MP 5X telephoto lens. Get a deeper dive into the photo quality via our Pixel 7 Pro review.
Additionally, this 2022-released flagship model has a 5,000mAh battery. It arrives on Android 13 and will receive another year of OS updates, plus software patches until 2027.
While it may not be the latest or greatest device from Google, the Pixel 7 Pro packs a punch at its current asking price. Get yours soon and enjoy the whopping 57% discount at Woot.
By the way, Amazon has a pretty good Pixel 7 Pro offer as well. Over here, you can save $484 on the 128GB model in Hazel. While not as tempting as Woot's offer, this one isn't to be missed out on. So, if you prefer Amazon as your trusted seller, consider this deal instead.
Aside from that, you get a Tensor G2 chip with great machine-learning capabilities and enhanced software camera tricks. One of those is called Magic Eraser, which removes unwanted objects from your photos, making them look even better.
