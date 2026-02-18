Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

AT&T's Pixel 10a deal might be too good to pass up

AT&T announces amazing new deals for the Pixel 10a, including one for Business customers.

The Pixel 10a midranger is now official and AT&T has a deal that you might find too appealing to pass up on. For only 36 monthly payments of  $3.99, the latest Pixel model can be yours. There are no requests for a trade-in, and all you have to do is subscribe to any of AT&T's unlimited plans to get access to the deal. In addition to receiving the phone, if you order the device online from now through March 4th, you will be sent a free pair of Google Pixel Buds 2a true wireless earbuds. The retail price of the phone is $519.

AT&T's installment plan will lock in you in to the carrier for 36 months


Keep in mind that you'll be paying sales tax based on the carrier's $519 retail price, and there is a $35 activation fee. The 36-month installment plan uses bill credits totaling $376.35 to credit the subscriber, allowing him to pay a total of only $143.64 for the device over the three years.

Picture of the Pixel 10a lying horizontally on a table.
The Pxel 10a, just announced today. | Image by Google

Business customers have a sweet deal. They pay 99 cents a month over 24 months, although backing out of the arrangement early will result in the company being charged an Early Termination Fee (ETF).

Here are the specs for the Pixel 10a


The Pixel 10a features a 6.3-inch Actua display, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3000 nits. The Tensor G4 application processor (AP) under the hood is the same AP powering the Pixel 9 series and is built using the 4nm process node. Another area where the Pixel 10a falls short compared to the Pixel 10 line is memory. There is 8GB of RAM on the Pixel 10a compared to 12GB of RAM on the Pixel 10 and 16GB on the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL. More RAM allows you to keep more apps open in the background, improves your gaming experience, and loads app faster.

On the back you'll find a 48 MP main camera, a 13 MP Ultrawide camera, and a 13 MP front-facing selfie camera. The Pixel 10a carriers IP68 dust and water resistance, and a 5100mAh battery keeps the lights on. The phone will run for 30 hours between charges in normal use. Using the Extreme Battery Save mode, the device will run for as long as 120 hours. The Pixel 10a also uses the same Exynos 5400 modem found in the Pixel 9 series.

