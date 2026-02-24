Pixel 10 drops by $109 turning into a Tensor G5-powered dream
The phone ticks all the right boxes, so act fast and save while you can!
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Pixel 10 shown from behind, highlighting its design. | Image by PhoneArena
Pixel 10 in Obsidian might be the perfect deal for you. Thanks to this markdown, you can currently treat yourself to a unit for less than $700 instead of spending $800. Just be sure to act quickly, as the phone was discounted by $200 a few weeks ago, and you never know when the price cut may be reduced again.Are you a Pixel fan on the hunt for a new, powerful, and compact phone? Well, Amazon’s $100 discount on the 128GB
As for what you’re getting in return, well, the Pixel 10 is one of Google’s latest high-end phones, which means it ranks among the best smartphones money can buy right now. Rocking a Tensor G5 chipset and 12GB of RAM, it delivers fast performance and can handle almost everything without breaking a sweat. Meanwhile, its 6.3-inch OLED screen features a 2424 x 1080 resolution and support for HDR content, making it perfect for binge-watching PhoneArena’s latest YouTube videos—in case you still haven’t watched our “Living with the Pixel 10” video and the others before it.
So, yeah! The Pixel 10 is definitely worth your cash and attention as it ticks all the right boxes. Speedy performance: check; gorgeous display: also check; capable cameras and solid battery life: check and check. Therefore, don’t miss out—get yours for $100 off now while you still can!
As for what you’re getting in return, well, the Pixel 10 is one of Google’s latest high-end phones, which means it ranks among the best smartphones money can buy right now. Rocking a Tensor G5 chipset and 12GB of RAM, it delivers fast performance and can handle almost everything without breaking a sweat. Meanwhile, its 6.3-inch OLED screen features a 2424 x 1080 resolution and support for HDR content, making it perfect for binge-watching PhoneArena’s latest YouTube videos—in case you still haven’t watched our “Living with the Pixel 10” video and the others before it.
Recommended For You
Of course, since this is a true Pixel, you also get a phone that takes stunning photos, courtesy of Google’s image processing magic and the onboard 48MP main camera. Not to mention the 4,970mAh battery that has enough juice to provide 10 hours of non-stop YouTube video streaming before needing a recharge.
So, yeah! The Pixel 10 is definitely worth your cash and attention as it ticks all the right boxes. Speedy performance: check; gorgeous display: also check; capable cameras and solid battery life: check and check. Therefore, don’t miss out—get yours for $100 off now while you still can!
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: