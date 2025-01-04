Skip the Galaxy S25 wait and pick the Galaxy S24+ for $200 off on Amazon

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Not sure if you'll go for any of the upcoming Galaxy S25 models? We understand—with its impressive software support and ample Galaxy AI features, the Galaxy S24 Series is still as trendy as they get. Plus, you can once again snatch the middle child of this flagship family, the Galaxy S24+, for $200 off on Amazon. The promo will last a limited time, so keep it in mind.

Save $200 on the Galaxy S24+ at Amazon

Amazon has re-released its Galaxy S24+ sale, bringing one of the best Samsung phones under $800 for yet another time. This is the 128GB model in Amber Yellow, but the model in Marble Gray enjoys the same price cut. This sale will only last for a limited time.
$200 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

If you've been following discounts for this particular model, you probably know it's been $200 off on various occasions, including last year's Black Friday. Regardless, we consider it an excellent pick, even though it's been $200 off. After all, it ranks among the best Android phones with its lovely display and superb camera capabilities.

This bad boy comes with a larger 6.7-inch display compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy S23+. Since this is a flagship Samsung phone, you naturally get Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology, superb brightness levels, and 1-120Hz refresh rates. However, unlike the Galaxy S24 Ultra, this fella doesn't feature Gorilla Armor. That's the special anti-reflective coating that lets the S24 Ultra display truly shine.

As you might expect, the ~$1,000 Android 14 phone is just as premium under the hood. It has none other than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip for Galaxy, offering excellent performance. What about the camera? The unit features a 50 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide unit, and a 10 MP 3X zoom lens on the back, delivering exquisite photos day and night. You can check out the camera samples in our Galaxy S24 Plus review for details.

What makes the Galaxy S24+ truly exciting (besides the stellar display) is the long software support. We were pleased to find that this bad boy is onboard the seven-year software update promise, similar to the latest Google Pixel phones. That means it should get every Android version until 2030. And when you also consider the awesomeness of Galaxy AI, things get all the more exciting.

Ultimately, this amazing Samsung phone might not be at its lowest price right now, but it's a sizzling-hot pick for many. If you think it brings enough to the table to deserve your investment, now's a great time to buy one for $200 off on Amazon. But if you're not in a real hurry to upgrade, you might also want to wait another few weeks. While not certain, there's a chance it might get better price cuts after the Galaxy S25 Series release.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

