You can easily save $100 and get a nice extra gift with your OnePlus Pad 2 pre-order now





But if you didn't end up purchasing any of those deeply discounted iPad alternatives (or the iPad 10 or iPad mini 6 ), now might be the time to pay the newly unveiled OnePlus powerhouse the attention it deserves. That's because you can pay as little as $449.99 of your hard-earned money for the 12.1-inch slate with minimal effort.

OnePlus Pad 2 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 12.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 3000 x 2120 Pixel Resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, AI Toolbox, Android 14, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Nimbus Gray Color, OnePlus Folio Case 2 Redemption Coupon Included $100 off (18%) Gift $449 99 $549 99 Pre-order at OnePlus





"Normally" priced at $549.99, the OnePlus Pad 2 is actually marked down to $499.99 for its pre-order period with absolutely no special requirements and no strings attached. On top of that instant $50 discount, early adopters can save an additional 50 bucks with a trade-in, and although that sounds a bit inconvenient in theory, you're free to give OnePlus literally "any" device in "any condition", and you'll be able to further lower the aforementioned $500 price point with no questions asked.





Of course, if you have something good to trade in, you'll get a much higher discount. A Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, for instance, is valued at "up to $350" for the purpose of this promotion, while Apple's iPad Air 5 can save you as much as $328 off the already super-affordable OnePlus Pad 2.





The third offer available today (and easily combinable with the other two) will allow you to protect your brand-new second-gen OnePlus Pad with a second-gen OnePlus Folio Case at no extra charge... once you redeem a special coupon. That handy gift is worth an additional $40, but unfortunately, it's currently out of stock, so you might have to wait a little while before you can maximize your savings.



At $449.99 and even $499.99, the OnePlus Pad 2 is an incredibly value-packed device with a stunning 3K display in tow, as well as a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a hefty 256 gigs of internal storage space paired with an equally generous 12GB RAM count, an undeniably large 9,510mAh battery somehow squeezed into a razor-thin 6.5mm body, and blazing fast 65W charging capabilities.



