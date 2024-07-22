Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
You can easily save $100 and get a nice extra gift with your OnePlus Pad 2 pre-order now

If you're a bargain hunter in love with Android tablets, we can't really blame you if you happened to miss last week's OnePlus Pad 2 announcement to focus instead on Amazon's stellar Prime Day 2024 deals on devices like Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9+ and Tab S9 FE+, Google Pixel Tablet, or the first-gen OnePlus Pad.

But if you didn't end up purchasing any of those deeply discounted iPad alternatives (or the iPad 10 or iPad mini 6), now might be the time to pay the newly unveiled OnePlus powerhouse the attention it deserves. That's because you can pay as little as $449.99 of your hard-earned money for the 12.1-inch slate with minimal effort.\

OnePlus Pad 2

256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 12.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 3000 x 2120 Pixel Resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, AI Toolbox, Android 14, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Nimbus Gray Color, OnePlus Folio Case 2 Redemption Coupon Included
$100 off (18%) Gift
$449 99
$549 99
Pre-order at OnePlus

"Normally" priced at $549.99, the OnePlus Pad 2 is actually marked down to $499.99 for its pre-order period with absolutely no special requirements and no strings attached. On top of that instant $50 discount, early adopters can save an additional 50 bucks with a trade-in, and although that sounds a bit inconvenient in theory, you're free to give OnePlus literally "any" device in "any condition", and you'll be able to further lower the aforementioned $500 price point with no questions asked.

Of course, if you have something good to trade in, you'll get a much higher discount. A Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, for instance, is valued at "up to $350" for the purpose of this promotion, while Apple's iPad Air 5 can save you as much as $328 off the already super-affordable OnePlus Pad 2.

The third offer available today (and easily combinable with the other two) will allow you to protect your brand-new second-gen OnePlus Pad with a second-gen OnePlus Folio Case at no extra charge... once you redeem a special coupon. That handy gift is worth an additional $40, but unfortunately, it's currently out of stock, so you might have to wait a little while before you can maximize your savings.

Recommended Stories
At $449.99 and even $499.99, the OnePlus Pad 2 is an incredibly value-packed device with a stunning 3K display in tow, as well as a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a hefty 256 gigs of internal storage space paired with an equally generous 12GB RAM count, an undeniably large 9,510mAh battery somehow squeezed into a razor-thin 6.5mm body, and blazing fast 65W charging capabilities.

Strictly speaking from the perspective of its key specs, this looks like the absolute best tablet available at under five Benjamins right now, easily beating Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus in raw power and a bunch of other important departments.
