Bigger is better: Samsung's gargantuan Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ scores one of the greatest Prime Day deals

That's because you're looking at objectively one of the greatest Android tablets out there... that was however priced a little excessively prior to this huge two-day Amazon sales event. We're talking $599.99 in an entry-level 128GB variant and $699.99 with double that amount of internal storage space, which you can mark down right now with a Prime membership to spend way less than ever before for this bonkers 12.4-inch mid-ranger.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 12.4-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Gray and Mint Color Options, S Pen Included, Prime Membership Required $201 off (34%) $398 99 $599 99 Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 12.4-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Gray and Lavender Color Options, S Pen Included, Prime Membership Required $225 off (32%) $474 99 $699 99 Buy at Amazon









right around the corner , but for the time being, there are no guarantees that will include Fan Edition models. At least not by the end of the year. Based on recent history, common sense, and this writer's gut feeling, these deals are unlikely to be matched (let alone eclipsed) by Black Friday or Cyber Monday in November. Granted, the Galaxy Tab S10 family is not too far on the horizon , but for the time being, there are no guarantees that will include Fan Edition models. At least not by the end of the year.





So, yeah, if you're in the market for one of the best budget tablets around with one of the largest possible screens, greatest software support policy, and most premium build quality available, now is definitely the time to pull the trigger. The Tab S9 FE Plus display, mind you, is both extremely sharp and reasonably smooth in addition to incredibly big, and despite packing a hefty 10,090mAh battery capable of keeping the lights on for up to 20 hours on a single charge, this bad boy tips the scales at only 627 grams while rocking a 6.5mm wasp waist.





If you don't know what storage configuration to opt for, we should probably mention that the humbler one comes with 8GB RAM and the costlier one bumps that up to 12 gigs of the good stuff, which makes your choice a no-brainer if you're a heavy multitasker... who can afford the upper-tier variant.