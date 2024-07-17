Bigger is better: Samsung's gargantuan Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ scores one of the greatest Prime Day deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
We know you've probably felt this about at least a dozen or so of the amazing Prime Day 2024 tech deals we've brought to your attention over the last 36 hours or so, but the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ promotion detailed below might just be the best one yet.
That's because you're looking at objectively one of the greatest Android tablets out there... that was however priced a little excessively prior to this huge two-day Amazon sales event. We're talking $599.99 in an entry-level 128GB variant and $699.99 with double that amount of internal storage space, which you can massively mark down right now with a Prime membership to spend way less than ever before for this bonkers 12.4-inch mid-ranger.
That cheaper model is currently discounted by a little more than $200 (or 34 percent) in mint and gray colorways, while digital hoarders are given the unprecedented opportunity to save 225 bucks (or 32 percent) on a gray or lavender-coated 256GB unit for the next few hours only. Yes, this year's Prime Day extravaganza is officially in its closing stages at the time of this writing, which means that you may want to hurry if you're interested in buying a Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus... or a "regular" Tab S9 FE, or a Tab S9, or a Tab S9 Plus at an unbeatable price.
Based on recent history, common sense, and this writer's gut feeling, these deals are unlikely to be matched (let alone eclipsed) by Black Friday or Cyber Monday in November. Granted, the Galaxy Tab S10 family is right around the cornernot too far on the horizon, but for the time being, there are no guarantees that will include Fan Edition models. At least not by the end of the year.
So, yeah, if you're in the market for one of the best budget tablets around with one of the largest possible screens, greatest software support policy, and most premium build quality available, now is definitely the time to pull the trigger. The Tab S9 FE Plus display, mind you, is both extremely sharp and reasonably smooth in addition to incredibly big, and despite packing a hefty 10,090mAh battery capable of keeping the lights on for up to 20 hours on a single charge, this bad boy tips the scales at only 627 grams while rocking a 6.5mm wasp waist.
If you don't know what storage configuration to opt for, we should probably mention that the humbler one comes with 8GB RAM and the costlier one bumps that up to 12 gigs of the good stuff, which makes your choice a no-brainer if you're a heavy multitasker... who can afford the upper-tier variant.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
17 Jul, 2024Bigger is better: Samsung's gargantuan Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ scores one of the greatest Prime Day deals Prime Day allows you to snatch the mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE at a criminally-low price
16 Jul, 2024The Amazon-exclusive Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a Prime Day must-buy at a $140 discount The mid-range Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ delivers stellar bang for your buck at its Prime Day discount
15 Jul, 2024Best Buy shoppers can now save up to a monumental $350 on the gargantuan Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: