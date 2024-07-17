Buy Google Pixel 7a with a 40% Prime Day discount!
Hours left until Amazon Prime Day is over. Grab some excellent deals on tech while they last!
Prime Day Alert!
Hours left until Amazon Prime Day is over. Grab some excellent deals on tech while they last!
Jul 18, Thu, 3:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Bigger is better: Samsung's gargantuan Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ scores one of the greatest Prime Day deals

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Bigger is better: Samsung's gargantuan Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ scores one of the greatest Prime Day deals
We know you've probably felt this about at least a dozen or so of the amazing Prime Day 2024 tech deals we've brought to your attention over the last 36 hours or so, but the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ promotion detailed below might just be the best one yet.

That's because you're looking at objectively one of the greatest Android tablets out there... that was however priced a little excessively prior to this huge two-day Amazon sales event. We're talking $599.99 in an entry-level 128GB variant and $699.99 with double that amount of internal storage space, which you can massively mark down right now with a Prime membership to spend way less than ever before for this bonkers 12.4-inch mid-ranger.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 12.4-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Gray and Mint Color Options, S Pen Included, Prime Membership Required
$201 off (34%)
$398 99
$599 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Exynos 1380 Processor, 12.4-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 8 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Gray and Lavender Color Options, S Pen Included, Prime Membership Required
$225 off (32%)
$474 99
$699 99
Buy at Amazon

That cheaper model is currently discounted by a little more than $200 (or 34 percent) in mint and gray colorways, while digital hoarders are given the unprecedented opportunity to save 225 bucks (or 32 percent) on a gray or lavender-coated 256GB unit for the next few hours only. Yes, this year's Prime Day extravaganza is officially in its closing stages at the time of this writing, which means that you may want to hurry if you're interested in buying a Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus... or a "regular" Tab S9 FE, or a Tab S9, or a Tab S9 Plus at an unbeatable price.

Based on recent history, common sense, and this writer's gut feeling, these deals are unlikely to be matched (let alone eclipsed) by Black Friday or Cyber Monday in November. Granted, the Galaxy Tab S10 family is right around the cornernot too far on the horizon, but for the time being, there are no guarantees that will include Fan Edition models. At least not by the end of the year.

So, yeah, if you're in the market for one of the best budget tablets around with one of the largest possible screens, greatest software support policy, and most premium build quality available, now is definitely the time to pull the trigger. The Tab S9 FE Plus display, mind you, is both extremely sharp and reasonably smooth in addition to incredibly big, and despite packing a hefty 10,090mAh battery capable of keeping the lights on for up to 20 hours on a single charge, this bad boy tips the scales at only 627 grams while rocking a 6.5mm wasp waist.

If you don't know what storage configuration to opt for, we should probably mention that the humbler one comes with 8GB RAM and the costlier one bumps that up to 12 gigs of the good stuff, which makes your choice a no-brainer if you're a heavy multitasker... who can afford the upper-tier variant.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab - Deals History
68 stories
17 Jul, 2024
Bigger is better: Samsung's gargantuan Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ scores one of the greatest Prime Day deals Prime Day allows you to snatch the mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE at a criminally-low price
16 Jul, 2024
The Amazon-exclusive Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a Prime Day must-buy at a $140 discount The mid-range Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ delivers stellar bang for your buck at its Prime Day discount
15 Jul, 2024
Best Buy shoppers can now save up to a monumental $350 on the gargantuan Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'

Latest News

Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals 2024:Check out these amazing tablet deals
Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals 2024:Check out these amazing tablet deals
Elevate your listening with the heavily discounted Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones during Prime Day
Elevate your listening with the heavily discounted Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones during Prime Day
Xiaomi to introduce the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip foldables later this week
Xiaomi to introduce the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip foldables later this week
iOS 18 Photos app will restore lost and damaged images; Apple releases iOS 18 Public Beta 1
iOS 18 Photos app will restore lost and damaged images; Apple releases iOS 18 Public Beta 1
Apple Watch does it again by calling for a life saving helicopter rescue
Apple Watch does it again by calling for a life saving helicopter rescue
Prime Day begins strong with biggest M4 iPad Pro price cut
Prime Day begins strong with biggest M4 iPad Pro price cut
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless