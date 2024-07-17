OnePlus unveils the OnePlus Pad 2: flagship processor, big battery, thin design



The powerful tablet comes with the beasty Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform and 12 gigs of RAM. Storage space sits comfortably at 256GB. As for the display, the Pad 2 sports a 12.1-inch 3K LCD display, which can dynamically switch between 30,48,60,90,120, and 144Hz refresh rate, with a peak brightness of 900 nits (so not for bright sunny days outside).





OnePlus held a summer unveiling event in Milan, Italy, and unveiled the OnePlus Pad 2. It's the newest tablet from the company, sporting a slim 6.49mm metal unibody design, weighs just 584g, and comes in a "Nimbus Gray" colorway.In the battery department, the Pad 2 sports a generous 9,510mAh battery that supports up to 67W charging with the included SuperVOOC Flash Charge power adapter. OnePlus says the battery can offer up to 43 days of standby time (which if true, is quite the feat!), and charging the Pad 2 from 0 to 100% is said to take an hour and 20 minutes with the supported charger.The OnePlus Pad 2 also has some nice accessories to enrich the tablet experience: the Stylo 2 and a Smart Keyboard. The OnePlus Stylo 2 has pressure sensitivity for a realistic writing experience, and the Smart Keyboard has adjustable title angles. Pretty straightforward, I might add. As expected, the Stylo and keyboard are purchased separately.The OnePlus Pad 2, alongside the OnePlus Stylo 2, the OnePlus Smart Keyboard, and the OnePlus Pad 2 Case will hit the shelves on August 1, 2024. Pre-orders are now live in Europe, North America, and India. The price of this gorgeous piece of tech is $549.99.