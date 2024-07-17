Buy Google Pixel 7a with a 50% Prime Day discount!
Amazon Prime Day is here! Check out some excellent deals on phones, tablets, headphones, and more now.
Prime Day Alert!
Amazon Prime Day is here! Check out some excellent deals on phones, tablets, headphones, and more now.
Jul 18, Thu, 3:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

OnePlus unveils the OnePlus Pad 2: flagship processor, big battery, thin design

By
0comments
OnePlus unveils the OnePlus Pad 2: flagship processor, big battery, thin design
OnePlus held a summer unveiling event in Milan, Italy, and unveiled the OnePlus Pad 2. It's the newest tablet from the company, sporting a slim 6.49mm metal unibody design, weighs just 584g, and comes in a "Nimbus Gray" colorway.

The powerful tablet comes with the beasty Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform and 12 gigs of RAM. Storage space sits comfortably at 256GB. As for the display, the Pad 2 sports a 12.1-inch 3K LCD display, which can dynamically switch between 30,48,60,90,120, and 144Hz refresh rate, with a peak brightness of 900 nits (so not for bright sunny days outside).


In the battery department, the Pad 2 sports a generous 9,510mAh battery that supports up to 67W charging with the included SuperVOOC Flash Charge power adapter. OnePlus says the battery can offer up to 43 days of standby time (which if true, is quite the feat!), and charging the Pad 2 from 0 to 100% is said to take an hour and 20 minutes with the supported charger.

The OnePlus Pad 2 also has some nice accessories to enrich the tablet experience: the Stylo 2 and a Smart Keyboard. The OnePlus Stylo 2 has pressure sensitivity for a realistic writing experience, and the Smart Keyboard has adjustable title angles. Pretty straightforward, I might add. As expected, the Stylo and keyboard are purchased separately.

The OnePlus Pad 2, alongside the OnePlus Stylo 2, the OnePlus Smart Keyboard, and the OnePlus Pad 2 Case will hit the shelves on August 1, 2024. Pre-orders are now live in Europe, North America, and India. The price of this gorgeous piece of tech is $549.99.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile reps say they are "written up" for selling a new phone without accessories
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
T-Mobile and Verizon unite to prevent AT&T from getting free airwaves for first responders
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
New York's Link5G towers for poor neighborhoods eschew their main purpose
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'
T-Mobile mentions PhoneArena article in leaked memo; certain actions by reps 'need to stop'

Latest News

Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals 2024:Check out these amazing tablet deals
Best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals 2024:Check out these amazing tablet deals
Elevate your listening with the heavily discounted Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones during Prime Day
Elevate your listening with the heavily discounted Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones during Prime Day
Xiaomi to introduce the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip foldables later this week
Xiaomi to introduce the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip foldables later this week
iOS 18 Photos app will restore lost and damaged images; Apple releases iOS 18 Public Beta 1
iOS 18 Photos app will restore lost and damaged images; Apple releases iOS 18 Public Beta 1
Apple Watch does it again by calling for a life saving helicopter rescue
Apple Watch does it again by calling for a life saving helicopter rescue
Prime Day begins strong with biggest M4 iPad Pro price cut
Prime Day begins strong with biggest M4 iPad Pro price cut
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless