Apple's ancient sixth-gen iPad mini lives on to seize the Prime Day 2024 spotlight at $140 discount





All you need to do is choose a 64GB Wi-Fi-only variant in a pink, purple, or starlight colorway, hit an "apply $20 coupon" button before adding your preferred model to your Amazon.com cart, and poof, the e-commerce giant will slash an extra 20 bucks off a $499 list price already marked down by that aforementioned $120. All you need to do is choose a 64GB Wi-Fi-only variant in a pink, purple, or starlight colorway, hit an "apply $20 coupon" button before adding your preferred model to your Amazon.com cart, and poof, the e-commerce giant will slash an extra 20 bucks off a $499 list price already marked down by that aforementioned $120.

Apple iPad mini 6 Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, Apple A15 Bionic Processor, 8.3-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2266 x 1488 Pixel Resolution, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Side-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, USB Type-C Port, All-Day Battery Life, Multiple Color Options, Prime Membership Required $139 off (28%) $359 99 $499 Buy at Amazon





This special coupon doesn't seem to be available for any cellular-enabled models or 256 gig units sans 5G connectivity, which means that you're probably looking at two separate deals here. While the Prime Day 2024 offer is explicitly set to run for a full 48 hours, that additional $20 discount could well expire any second now, so you should hurry up and claim it before it inevitably goes away.





Powered by a once-mighty but admittedly outdated Apple A15 Bionic processor, the iPad mini (2021) is still better than many of the best budget tablets in the world today in a number of key departments.





That Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen is as gorgeous as ever, the battery life still great (especially considering the compact slate's wasp waist), the stereo speakers as punchy as we found them in our comprehensive review back in 2021, and Apple's software support just awesome enough to guarantee this little guy at least another four major updates in the coming years.





With a seventh-generation iPad mini unlikely to arrive by the end of the year... or even in 2025 , the 8.3-inch oldie but goodie is all but guaranteed to remain the overall best tablet for hardcore Apple fans interested in portability more than anything else for quite a bit longer. As such, it might be difficult to score a heftier discount anytime soon if you (foolishly) decide to snub this amazing Prime Day promotion.