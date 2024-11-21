Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
At $500 off, the OnePlus Open is the top choice for foldable fans this Black Friday

A close-up of two OnePlus Open phones
Incredible news, fellow bargain hunter! Amazon has already launched its Black Friday phone deals, and we're seeing a lot of unmissable promos. For example, the OnePlus Open with 512GB of storage is a whopping $500 off its price. With this huge discount, you can grab a unit for under $1,200 — the lowest price we've ever seen on this bad boy on Amazon.

OnePlus Open: Save $500 this Black Friday!

The OnePlus Open with 512GB of storage is on sale for $500 off its price on Amazon during Black Friday. The phone packs a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, allowing it to deal with any task you throw its way. In addition, rocks a capable 48 MP main camera, which takes gorgeous photos. Don't hesitate; save now!
$500 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Act fast, though! Incredible offers like this don't last long during shopping events like Black Friday. After all, who would want to miss out on saving $500 on one of the best foldable phones on the market?

Rocking a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, complemented by 16GB of RAM, this bad boy can tackle any task and game with ease. In addition, it's great for multitasking, as it can run a lot of apps at the same time.

Another highlight is its 6.31-inch outer display, which is large enough to use the phone without unfolding. And just like the 7.82-inch inner screen, it offers a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support, providing an excellent watching experience.

Additionally, the phone rocks a capable 48MP main camera, which takes beautiful photos during the day and at night. So, while it's not quite on the same level as the best camera phones out there, it definitely doesn't disappoint.

All in all, the OnePlus Open is worth every penny spent and is a true must-have at its current price on Amazon. So, if you want an incredible foldable phone that offers fast performance, has great displays, and takes beautiful photos, don't dilly-dally and save big with this deal today!
