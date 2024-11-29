The OnePlus Open at $500 off is the best choice for foldable fans this Black Friday
For all foldable phone lovers out there, Black Friday has brought some amazing deals! One of the best foldable phones at the moment (and a winner in our Best of 2023 awards in the foldable category) is heavily discounted for a limited time.
That's right, we're talking about the OnePlus Open. The first attempt of the company now sells with a hefty $500 discount, which brings the price down to regular non-folding phones territory. After all, you can buy a boring iPhone 16 Pro Max or hop on the foldable train and head on to the future with the OnePlus Open. Don't miss out!
Rocking a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, complemented by 16GB of RAM, this bad boy can tackle any task and game with ease. In addition, it's great for multitasking, as it can run a lot of apps at the same time.
Another highlight is its 6.31-inch outer display, which is large enough to use the phone without unfolding. And just like the 7.82-inch inner screen, it offers a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support, providing an excellent watching experience.
Additionally, the phone rocks a capable 48MP main camera, which takes beautiful photos during the day and at night. So, while it's not quite on the same level as the best camera phones out there, it definitely doesn't disappoint.
All in all, the OnePlus Open is worth every penny spent and is a true must-have at its current price on Amazon. So, if you want an incredible foldable phone that offers fast performance, has great displays, and takes beautiful photos, don't dilly-dally and save big with this deal today!
