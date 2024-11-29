The OnePlus Open at $500 off is the best choice for foldable fans this Black Friday

OnePlus Open: Save $500 this Black Friday!

The OnePlus Open with 512GB of storage is on sale for $500 off its price on Amazon during Black Friday. The phone packs a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, allowing it to deal with any task you throw its way. In addition, rocks a capable 48 MP main camera, which takes gorgeous photos. Don't hesitate; save now!