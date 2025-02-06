Members-only articles read this month:/
OnePlus Open 2 could prove we don't need yearly smartphone updates
Later this month, Oppo will unveil its latest foldable, the Find N5, and surprise, surprise – it's going to be pretty much identical to the OnePlus Open 2, which is expected to launch later this year as well.
Oppo and OnePlus: Twinsies, but one's got a little more time to shine
The original OnePlus Open debuted in October 2023, and while rumors were flying that we'd see its successor in 2024, those turned out to be wishful thinking. The OnePlus Open 2 is now expected to land later this year, probably around July – meaning nearly two years after the first model.
Meanwhile, the Find N5 will debut this month, so yeah, it's coming a bit sooner. But hey, Oppo also decided to take a year off (yep, the whole of 2024) without releasing a new book-style foldable. And you know what? If that extra time is what leads to real, noticeable improvements, I'm all for it.
OnePlus Open 2 didn’t rush and the delay might be worth it
The OnePlus Open 2 (a.k.a. Oppo Find N5) is shaping up to be a real heavyweight in the foldable phone arena, packing in a ton of upgrades that make it a standout contender.
First, it's going to take the title of the world's thinnest foldable, beating the current champ, the Honor Magic V3, which unfolds to a slim 4.4 mm. This leads, of course, to the OnePlus Open 2 being much thinner than the original, which comes in at 5.8mm. Sure, we're talking millimeters here, but in the foldable world, those tiny details matter because, when folded, these devices can get pretty bulky.
That is a thin device, right? | Image credit – Oppo
But it's not just about being thin. In that time between releases, the company managed to make the phone thinner while reportedly fitting in a much larger 5,900 mAh battery. That's a significant jump from the 4,800 mAh found in the Find N3 and the OnePlus Open.
And if you thought the battery department upgrades ended there, think again. For the first time, this foldable will support wireless charging. We're talking 50W wireless charging speeds. To put that into perspective, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 tops out at 15W, while the Pixel 9 Pro Fold barely scrapes by at 7.5W.
Oh, and we can't forget about durability. The new model is rumored to have a high IP rating – IPX8 and IPX9 – which means it's built to handle high-pressure, high-temperature water jets. That's a first for foldables. Also, a recent leak suggests that Oppo has managed to make the crease far less visible than before.
The crease on the upcoming phone might be less visible. | Image credit – Abhishek Yadav/X
What's more? The OnePlus Open 2 is rumored to pack a triple 50 MP rear camera setup, plus telephoto macro capabilities – something most flagships don't offer. The front cameras are expected to stick with 32 MP and 20 MP sensors. Under the hood, you will find the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, so top-tier performance is a given.
So, it looks like (especially when looking at the broader picture of recent smartphone releases) that by skipping a year, Oppo and OnePlus were able to introduce several meaningful improvements to the upcoming foldable phones.
Same old, same old?
Galaxy S25 (left) and Galaxy S24 (right). | Image credit – PhoneArena
What do I mean by that? Well, take Samsung's recent Galaxy S25 series. It's impressive, sure, but let's be honest – it's barely an upgrade over the S24 series. Aside from the new and improved chipset, we're looking at the same displays, the same batteries, and the same cameras (minus the new 50 MP ultra-wide camera on the S25 Ultra).
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 on the left and the Z Fold 5 on the right. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Then there's the Galaxy Z Fold 6. We can appreciate the slight design tweaks, and the 7-year software update promise is a nice touch – especially considering how pricey foldables can get. Still, beyond that, the improvements over the Z Fold 5 feel minimal.
Or how about the iPhone 16? Sure, there are a few upgrades: a new chipset, some extra buttons, AI features, and more RAM. But when you look at the battery, cameras, charging speeds, and display? Not much has changed.
So, here's my point: smartphone makers don't necessarily need to launch new models every year. Instead, they could focus on offering meaningful improvements and upgrades when they do release something new. What's your take on this?
There's always an exception
Pixel 9 Pro Fold on the left and the older Pixel Fold on the right. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Of course, every rule has its exception, and sometimes, the leap from one year to the next can be significant. It's just not something we see often. However, the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is one of those rare exceptions.
Launched just a year after the original Pixel Fold, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold brings noticeable changes across the board – from the refreshed design that matches the other Pixel 9 devices to the new aspect ratio, camera, and overall dimensions. Google took things to the next level with this one.
