The world's thinnest foldable, Oppo Find N5, is going global sooner than expected

OnePlus Oppo
A close-up of a sharpened pencil hovering above a smartphone.
Chinese smartphone brand Oppo is preparing to unveil what it claims will be the world's thinnest foldable smartphone, the Oppo Find N5, which will also serve as the foundation for the upcoming OnePlus Open 2. Now, new details about its launch have emerged.

Oppo has confirmed that the Find N5 will debut globally at the same time as its China launch in just two weeks. This will be the first time the company releases one of its foldables simultaneously across multiple markets. While it's unlikely to launch under the Oppo brand in the US, a later release as the OnePlus Open 2 is definitely a possibility.

With the launch just around the corner, let's take a closer look at what the upcoming foldable has to offer. Keep in mind that the Find N5 and OnePlus Open 2 are expected to be nearly identical, so any buzz around one will likely spill over to the other.

The foldable is set to be incredibly slim, measuring under 4 mm when unfolded. Oppo has compared it several times to Apple products, highlighting how the Find N5 is thinner than the iPad Pro M4 (2024), which is just 5.1 mm thick and much thinner than an iPhone. In fact, it's barely thicker than a USB-C port, which is seriously impressive.

Oppo already shared several images, revealing just how thin the upcoming foldable is. | Image credit – Oppo

Even though it's incredibly thin, the upcoming foldable is set to pack a punch with a 5900 mAh battery – much bigger than the 4800 mAh found in both the Find N3 and the original OnePlus Open. Plus, it's addressing a major issue from the current generation: no wireless charging. That's right, the OnePlus Open 2 is confirmed to support 50 W fast wireless charging.

Under the hood, it's expected to run on the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, ensuring top-notch speed and power. The camera setup is also rumored to get a major upgrade by adding a feature that other flagships don't offer: telephoto macro capabilities. Expect a triple 50 MP rear camera setup, while the front cameras will likely keep the 32 MP and 20 MP sensors.

Additionally, the Find N5 will have both IPX8 and IPX9 ratings, making it the first foldable to handle high-pressure, high-temperature water jets.

With its global launch approaching, the competition in the foldable market is about to heat up, especially with Huawei set to unveil its first tri-fold phone worldwide this month too.
Tsveta Ermenkova
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

