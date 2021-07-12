OnePlus Nord 2 display specs confirmed in a new teaser

The OnePlus Nord 2 will sport the same display as the OG OnePlus, pretty much

The OnePlus Nord 2 will sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz smooth refresh rate, and it will be HDR10+ certified. One difference that will most likely be present here will be the selfie camera. On the OG OnePlus Nord, it is a pill-shaped punch-hole notch, while the OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to rock a circular punch-hole.







Nord 2 comes with a 6.43 inch 90 Hz Fluid AMOLED display that swipes so smooth you’ll think your fingers are dancing ballet. And it’s HDR 10+ certified.



Get Notified - https://t.co/hh6l42Dggcpic.twitter.com/oRK56yOWqQ — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 12, 2021



New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up