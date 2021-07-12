OnePlus Nord 2 display specs confirmed in a new teaser

OnePlus Nord 2 display specs confirmed in a new teaser0
The OnePlus Nord 2 will sport the same display as the OG OnePlus, pretty much
The OnePlus Nord 2 will sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz smooth refresh rate, and it will be HDR10+ certified. One difference that will most likely be present here will be the selfie camera. On the OG OnePlus Nord, it is a pill-shaped punch-hole notch, while the OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to rock a circular punch-hole.
Another thing we know about the OnePlus Nord 2 is the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset, which will power the device, in a first for OnePlus phones. Before that, OnePlus phones were always equipped with a chip from Qualcomm.
Nord 2 comes with a 6.43 inch 90 Hz Fluid AMOLED display that swipes so smooth you’ll think your fingers are dancing ballet. And it’s HDR 10+ certified.— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 12, 2021
Get Notified - https://t.co/hh6l42Dggcpic.twitter.com/oRK56yOWqQ
We also expect the phone to come with a triple-camera setup, with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor for the main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide cam, and a 2MP black-and-white sensor, according to recent leaks. On the front, a selfie camera of 32MP is expected. Keeping the lights on will reportedly be a 4,500mAh battery cell. This is an improvement of around 10% in comparison to the OG Nord.
The OnePlus Nord 2 will be announced July 22 for Europe and India, while announcement or release date for the US is still unknown at this point.