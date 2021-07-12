$15/month 5G plan

 

Display OnePlus

OnePlus Nord 2 display specs confirmed in a new teaser

Iskra Petrova
By
0
OnePlus Nord 2 display specs revealed in a new teaser
The successor to the popular mid-range phone, the OnePlus Nord, is heading our way with an announcement date officially set for July 22 for Europe and India. Now, OnePlus confirms another key feature of the new phone in a teaser on Twitter.

The OnePlus Nord 2 will sport the same display as the OG OnePlus, pretty much


The OnePlus Nord 2 will sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz smooth refresh rate, and it will be HDR10+ certified. One difference that will most likely be present here will be the selfie camera. On the OG OnePlus Nord, it is a pill-shaped punch-hole notch, while the OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to rock a circular punch-hole.


Another thing we know about the OnePlus Nord 2 is the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset, which will power the device, in a first for OnePlus phones. Before that, OnePlus phones were always equipped with a chip from Qualcomm.

We also expect the phone to come with a triple-camera setup, with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor for the main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide cam, and a 2MP black-and-white sensor, according to recent leaks. On the front, a selfie camera of 32MP is expected. Keeping the lights on will reportedly be a 4,500mAh battery cell. This is an improvement of around 10% in comparison to the OG Nord.

The OnePlus Nord 2 will be announced July 22 for Europe and India, while announcement or release date for the US is still unknown at this point.

