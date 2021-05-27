Oppo Reno 6 5G series goes official with an excellent quality/price ratio





While Oppo's three new Reno -series handsets only have official price tags attached to their names in the company's homeland at the time of this writing, we fully expect at least one of these high-end (ish) models to eventually expand from China to Europe and other key markets.





Premium designs, smooth screens, and plenty of megapixels









"Almost" is the key word there, mind you, as the base model stands out from its slightly bigger (and higher-end) brothers with a flat screen measuring 6.43 inches in diagonal and an overall boxier look than both the Reno 6 Pro and 6 Pro Plus.









Interestingly, the top-of-the-line variant is also a hair taller, narrower, thicker, and heavier than the non-Plus Reno 6 Pro configuration, even though the two devices share a curvier design language and a 6.55-inch display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate support.





Impressively, the "regular" Oppo Reno 6 5G also comes with the same pixel count and 90Hz fluidity, and all in all, the entire family looks undeniably cool at first glance. That's especially true if you consider the modern in-display fingerprint recognition technology provided across the board as well, not to mention the premium-looking (and premium-sounding) camera systems in tow here.





While the Reno 6 and 6 Pro share a 64MP primary shooter, the 6 Pro and 6 Pro Plus each come with four cameras on their back. The latter model's quad lens setup is headlined by a more sophisticated 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, with 13, 16, and 2MP snappers also present to perform telephoto, ultra-wide-angle, and macro duties.









The Reno 6 Pro retains the 2MP macro sensor while downgrading the ultra-wide-angle lens from 16 to 8 megapixels and trading the telephoto camera for a 2MP depth shooter, whereas the Reno 6 combines the 64MP main cam with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle snapper and (largely useless) 2MP macro lens. On the front, all three devices come with a single 32MP selfie shooter housed in a tiny hole punch at the top left corner.

Super fast charging, a reasonable amount of horsepower, and hard-to-rival prices









That's downgraded to a MediaTek Dimensity 900 and 1200 inside the Oppo Reno 6 and 6 Pro respectively, which means these bad boys are designed to vie for 2021's best budget 5G phone crown instead.









Indeed, the Chinese pricing structure of the Reno 6 lineup can give the likes of the OnePlus 8 and Samsung Galaxy A71 5G a run for their money... when directly converted into US dollars. We're talking as little as $440 or so (2,799 yuan) for the non-Pro and non-Plus Oppo Reno 6, roughly $550 (CNY 3,499) and up as far as the Pro version is concerned, and $625 (3,999 yuan) for the Pro Plus phone in an entry-level configuration.





Of course, that's sadly not how today's mobile industry works. Besides, the chances of ever seeing even one of these three phones officially released stateside are, well, zero. On the bright side, European fans of relatively inexpensive 5G handsets should definitely look forward to a related announcement sometime in the not-too-distant future.





And because we like suspense, we've saved quite possibly the best feature for last. Believe it or not, the Reno 6, 6 Pro, and 6 Pro+ all come with 65W charging capabilities. The 6 Pro and 6 Pro Plus also share a hefty 4,500mAh battery, slightly downgraded to 4,300mAh cell capacity on the standard Reno 6.





Finally (and this time we promise we're wrapping up), the entire Oppo Reno 6 family starts at 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage space while offering the option to bump that up to 12 and 256 gigs respectively... at a price. What more could you want from an "affordable" 5G powerhouse in 2021?