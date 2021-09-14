Notification Center

Android OnePlus 5G

The OnePlus 9 RT with 5G gets a 'tentative' launch date to cover for this fall's OnePlus 9T absence

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
The OnePlus 9 RT with 5G gets a 'tentative' launch date to cover for this fall's OnePlus 9T absence
OnePlus has been releasing modest T-branded upgrades of its "main" flagships every fall since 2016, and according to a recent report from a very reliable publication, this year will be no exception to the rule.

What's likely to change is the identity of the spring-released device getting an iterative upgrade next month, with a OnePlus 9 RT model tipped to see daylight on October 15 instead of a 9T or 9T Pro

The OnePlus 9R, mind you, was the first of its kind, packing a Snapdragon 870 processor rather than the state-of-the-art Snapdragon 888 silicon powering the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. As such, it shouldn't come as a big surprise that the 9 RT is expected to sit below the 9 and 9 Pro on the raw speed totem pole with a Snapdragon 870 chipset of its own.

That's definitely good news for bargain hunters dissatisfied with today's list of the best budget 5G phones, but unfortunately, the OnePlus 9 RT is unsurprisingly expected to go on sale in just a handful of global markets. We're talking about the same markets targeted by the 9R, starting with India and China and sadly not including the US.

With 5G support undoubtedly offered as standard, a familiar design in tow, a primary rear-facing camera upgraded to 50 megapixels, and an overall impressive spec sheet also rumored to include 4,500mAh battery capacity, 65W charging technology, and 120Hz display refresh rate capabilities, the OnePlus 9 RT is likely to start at the same reasonable Rs. 39,999 ($540 or so) price as its predecessor in India.

Before getting ahead of yourselves and circling October 15 in your calendars, you should keep in mind that this is purportedly a "tentative" launch date still subject to last-minute change. That being said, you might want to keep your eyes peeled on our website over the next few weeks for more rumors and eventual confirmation of this bad boy's killer quality/price ratio.

