The OnePlus 9 RT with 5G gets a 'tentative' launch date to cover for this fall's OnePlus 9T absence

The OnePlus 9 RT with 5G gets a 'tentative' launch date to cover for this fall's OnePlus 9T absence0
What's likely to change is the identity of the spring-released device getting an iterative upgrade next month, with a OnePlus 9 RT model tipped to see daylight on October 15 instead of a 9T or 9T Pro.
That's definitely good news for bargain hunters dissatisfied with today's list of the best budget 5G phones, but unfortunately, the OnePlus 9 RT is unsurprisingly expected to go on sale in just a handful of global markets. We're talking about the same markets targeted by the 9R, starting with India and China and sadly not including the US.
Before getting ahead of yourselves and circling October 15 in your calendars, you should keep in mind that this is purportedly a "tentative" launch date still subject to last-minute change. That being said, you might want to keep your eyes peeled on our website over the next few weeks for more rumors and eventual confirmation of this bad boy's killer quality/price ratio.