Some newer OnePlus 8T and 9R units come with the faster LPDDR5 RAM type
The difference between these two RAM modules is hardly distinguishable in real-life use cases. However, OnePlus has silently decided to upgrade the memory of newer shipped units with a slightly faster one.
The OnePlus 8T ships with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and the official spec sheet still says this RAM is from the LPDDR4X type. The spec sheet page for the OnePlus 9R does not specify the type of RAM, although independent testing has confirmed it is also LPDDR4X.
There have been similar cases in the past. Seemingly identical phones have come with better or worse internal hardware, different in some units than in others. One such example is the Galaxy S8's varying types internal storage case from 2017, where some units were shipped with UFS 2.0, while others with UFS 2.1.
Nevertheless, in the case of the OnePlus 8T and the 9R, the difference in RAM type is not distinguishable in everyday usage.