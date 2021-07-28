Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

OnePlus

Some newer OnePlus 8T and 9R units come with the faster LPDDR5 RAM type

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Some newer OnePlus 8T and 9R units come with the faster LPDDR5 RAM type
The OnePlus 8T was released in the second half of 2020, and this time around, it did not get accompanied by a Pro variant. Later on, at the beginning of 2021, it was slightly upgraded and released as the OnePlus 9R alongside the OnePlus 9 series. Both phones ship with LPDDR4X memory modules, but it seems like OnePlus has decided to silently upgrade them, reports XDA-Developers.

Newer OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 9R units come with LPDDR5 RAM instead of an LPDDR4X


The difference between these two RAM modules is hardly distinguishable in real-life use cases. However, OnePlus has silently decided to upgrade the memory of newer shipped units with a slightly faster one.

The OnePlus 8T ships with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, and the official spec sheet still says this RAM is from the LPDDR4X type. The spec sheet page for the OnePlus 9R does not specify the type of RAM, although independent testing has confirmed it is also LPDDR4X.

Recently, some buyers have discovered their units have the faster LPDDR5 RAM type when running a tool on their OnePlus 8T or 9R that was incompatible with this RAM type.

There have been similar cases in the past. Seemingly identical phones have come with better or worse internal hardware, different in some units than in others. One such example is the Galaxy S8's varying types internal storage case from 2017, where some units were shipped with UFS 2.0, while others with UFS 2.1.

Nevertheless, in the case of the OnePlus 8T and the 9R, the difference in RAM type is not distinguishable in everyday usage.

