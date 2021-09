Here's what the OnePlus Buds Z2 wireless earbuds should look like

The OnePlus Buds Z2 are set to be announced next month









As for when the It’s unclear what sort of features the OnePlus Buds Z2 will offer. Multiple sensors can be seen on each earbud, though, and it’s suggested that these could be for auto play/pause detection and noise reduction.As for when the true wireless earbuds will be announced, OnePlus is reportedly planning to release them in October in a single color — white. The unveiling is likely to happen alongside the India-only OnePlus 9RT. Pricing is yet to be confirmed.

Almost twelve months after introducing the Buds Z wireless earbuds OnePlus is working on a second generation that has leaked in full ahead of an announcement as soon as next month.Leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer has published renders of the OnePlus Buds Z2 that are said to be based on real-life images of earbuds, meaning the design visualized today should be close to the final product.The Buds Z2 look a lot like the original Buds Z, with the main difference being the use of shorter stems on each earbud. OnePlus has also taken time to tweak the tip design, with the Buds Z2 using shorter-but-wider rubber tips.One thing that remains virtually unchanged is the charging case, which is set to keep its compact, oval shape. The ‘ONEPLUS’ branding on top is staying around for another generation too.