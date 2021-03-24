The OnePlus 9R brings the real OnePlus value spirit to the 9-series
OnePlus 9R specs, colors, and camera
- 6.55" 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display with 1080p+ resolution and an HDR10+ certification.
- Snapdragon 870
- 8GB RAM/128GB base storage
- 48MP main camera sensor (Sony IMX586, 1/2”, 0.8µm)
- 16MP ultrawide camera (Sony IMX481, 123º lens)
- 5MP Macro, 2MP monochrome sensors
- 4500mAh battery
- 65W wired charging (0-100% for 39 minutes)
OnePlus 9R price, colors, storage, and release date
- Release date: April 16
- Price: $550 (8GB RAM/128GB), $605 (12GB RAM/256GB)
- Colors: Lake Blue and Carbon Black
As you can see, this approach has resulted in a superbly-specc'd handset for the sub-$500 price. The downgrades from the OnePlus 9 to get to this price are nothing you can't live without - the main and ultrawide camera sensors, and a lack of wireless charging - so we hope to see the OnePlus 9R make a cameo on this side of the pond as well at some point. If you can't wait, you can just grab a OnePlus 8T in the US, as it costs roughly the same now, albeit not with the fancier new Snapdragon 870 chipset.