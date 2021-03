The OnePlus 9R brings the real OnePlus value spirit to the 9-series

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Announced on the hush-hush for the Asian markets for now, India in particular, the long-rumored OnePlus 9R may very well transition to the next phone in the Nord series when it makes its debut stateside. As such, it offers excellent value for money, judging from the price and specs that OnePlus announced.

OnePlus 9R specs, colors, and camera





6.55" 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display with 1080p+ resolution and an HDR10+ certification.

Snapdragon 870

8GB RAM/128GB base storage

48MP main camera sensor (Sony IMX586, 1/2”, 0.8µm)

16MP ultrawide camera (Sony IMX481, 123º lens)

5MP Macro, 2MP monochrome sensors

4500mAh battery

65W wired charging (0-100% for 39 minutes)





OnePlus a clever mix and match of 2021 specs such as a 120Hz Fluid Display with variable refresh rate and a "gaming" Snapdragon 870 processor, coupled with the OnePlus 8T 's 48MP main camera sensor, 4500mAh battery, and 65W WARP charge of the 2020 generation.





OnePlus 9R price, colors, storage, and release date





Release date: April 16

Price: $550 (8GB RAM/128GB), $605 (12GB RAM/256GB)

Colors: Lake Blue and Carbon Black





As you can see, this approach has resulted in a superbly-specc'd handset for the sub-$500 price. The downgrades from the OnePlus 9 to get to this price are nothing you can't live without - the main and ultrawide camera sensors, and a lack of wireless charging - so we hope to see the OnePlus 9R make a cameo on this side of the pond as well at some point. If you can't wait, you can just grab a OnePlus 8T in the US, as it costs roughly the same now, albeit not with the fancier new Snapdragon 870 chipset.









While the new OnePlus 9 Pro may be the company's first to break the $1000 price barrier upwards, and the OnePlus 9 will face formidable competition in the $700 price range from the likes of Galaxy S20 FE , there is a third new OnePlus phone in the 9-series that serves the company's former underdog status much better.