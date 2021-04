OnePlus 9R update improved charging stability, adds fixes

System

Improved the charging stability to provide a better user experience

Improved the haptic feedback for Call of Duty Mobile

Fixed the abnormal change of incoming ringtone with dual SIM cards

Fixed the delay in incoming calls when the device is in charge

General bug fixes

Gallery

Improved the loading speed of the gallery to speed up the process of previewing pictures

Clock

Improved the vibrating performance of alarm tones

Network

Improved Wi-Fi Hotspot performance

