OnePlus 9R update improved charging stability, adds fixes
System
- Improved the charging stability to provide a better user experience
- Improved the haptic feedback for Call of Duty Mobile
- Fixed the abnormal change of incoming ringtone with dual SIM cards
- Fixed the delay in incoming calls when the device is in charge
- General bug fixes
Gallery
- Improved the loading speed of the gallery to speed up the process of previewing pictures
Clock
- Improved the vibrating performance of alarm tones
Network
- Improved Wi-Fi Hotspot performance
Most of the important changes in the update are meant to improve the OnePlus 9R's stability, but the couple of fixes included are nice to have too. We can safely assume the phone will get updates like this in the coming weeks as OnePlus continues to calibrate the software running on the OnePlus 9R.