Android OnePlus

The OnePlus 10 could look like a 'polished' version of the OnePlus 9

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
0
Despite some initial stock issues, the flagship OnePlus 9 series has helped OnePlus report incredible growth numbers in all regions. And if a new rumor is to be believed, the brand doesn’t want to change its winning formula too much in 2022.

Could the OnePlus 10 focus on internal changes instead of design ones?


Tipster Yogesh Brar reports that the first batch of OnePlus 10 units for PVT (Product Validation Tests) are now in circulation within the company ahead of an expected launch in the first quarter of next year.

While details about the chosen OnePlus 10 design are scarce at this stage, the tipster in question claims that the next-generation devices are being pitched internally as “polished series 9 models.”

What that means will ultimately remain to be seen, yet it could suggest a focus on internal upgrades like a new chipset and better camera hardware, without making huge changes to the well-received OnePlus 9 series design.

In essence, the upcoming OnePlus 10 series could be to the current OnePlus 9 lineup what the OnePlus 8 series was to the OnePlus 7 duo. In other words, upgraded models that keep all the good stuff and make tweaks where necessary.

If OnePlus continues with its current launch timeline, you should expect the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro to hit shelves around March 2022. Usually there’d be a T-series model to tie customers over until then, but rumor has it that the OnePlus 9T has been scrapped entirely this year.

