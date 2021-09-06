The OnePlus 10 could look like a 'polished' version of the OnePlus 9

The OnePlus 10 could look like a 'polished' version of the OnePlus 90
Could the OnePlus 10 focus on internal changes instead of design ones?
Tipster Yogesh Brar reports that the first batch of OnePlus 10 units for PVT (Product Validation Tests) are now in circulation within the company ahead of an expected launch in the first quarter of next year.
What that means will ultimately remain to be seen, yet it could suggest a focus on internal upgrades like a new chipset and better camera hardware, without making huge changes to the well-received OnePlus 9 series design.
If OnePlus continues with its current launch timeline, you should expect the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro to hit shelves around March 2022. Usually there’d be a T-series model to tie customers over until then, but rumor has it that the OnePlus 9T has been scrapped entirely this year.