Apple's next event might clash with the OnePlus 9 announcement
Leaked iPad Pro (2021) CAD-based render
With the exception of 2017, Apple has announced new products every March since 2015 and it turns out this month will be no different. The move has the potential to steal another brand’s thunder, though.
The iPad Pro Apple Event could take place on March 23
Tipster Jon Prosser and DuanRui are reporting that Apple’s next virtual event has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 23. Expected to be announced are the AirTags tracking tags, which have been delayed several times, and the iPad Pro (2021) series.
Other products that could make an appearance at the event include Apple's third-generation AirPods and a new Apple TV. Both of these products are ready for launch, according to Prosser's sources, but an announcement isn't guaranteed.
This isn't the first time Apple and OnePlus events have clashed
On a separate note, the next Apple event looks set to clash with the OnePlus 9 series announcement, which is also scheduled to take place on March 23. Interestingly, this isn’t the first time this has happened.
Back in October 2018, OnePlus was forced to move its OnePlus 6T introduction event when Apple chose the same day for its October event, where it eventually introduced the redesigned iPad Pro (2018).
Whether OnePlus will stick to its original date or be forced to move its OnePlus 9 event to accommodate Apple’s will remain to be seen. But if both happen on the same day, March 23 may well be one of the busiest tech days of the year.