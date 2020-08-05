Google Pixel 4a (Unlocked/128 GB)

Android OnePlus

Mysterious OnePlus midranger named 'Clover' appears in benchmarks

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
Aug 05, 2020, 9:10 AM

With the much-anticipated OnePlus Nord hot off the presses, it seems that the company is already working on its next midrange smartphone. As spotted in a recent benchmark, a new OnePlus device is starting to take shape with a number of interesting specs.

The OnePlus Clover was spotted on the Geekbench database sporting a Snapdragon 660 chipset, 4 gigabytes of RAM memory, and Android 10. The SD660 chipset is far from the latest processor to hit the market, having been released in 2017. It isn’t characteristic of OnePlus to use an older chipset like this, but it should be enough to provide competent performance for most use cases. 


 
These puzzle pieces don’t help us identify the Clover’s place in OnePlus’s lineup all too well, but it looks pretty clear that this device isn’t at all geared towards buyers looking to the flagship segment. Though the Clover’s target isn’t known, it seems like it would be a solid entrance into the entry-level smartphone market for OnePlus.

An alternate idea is that this may actually be another version of the Nord. After all, co-founder Carl Pei recently announced that the OnePlus Nord branding won’t be limited to a single device but grow into a new lineup with at least one other device, which will be launched in the US.

The OnePlus Clover looks like it’d be a lot less expensive than the Nord, which is already pretty affordably priced at under $450, but there could certainly be space for an even more accessible OnePlus phone.

The upcoming flagship OnePlus 8T was also leaked just days ago, so the company is evidently quite busy working on multiple devices concurrently. In any case, we can certainly look forward to seeing more about this new device in the near future.

