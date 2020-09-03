Juicy OnePlus 8T 5G leak reveals key specs: quad-camera setup, 120Hz display, more



The OnePlus 8T looks set to ship with Android 11 and OxygenOS 11 straight out of the box. That isn't surprising considering the yearly OnePlus T-branded releases always ship with the newest version of Android.

OnePlus 8T announcement and release date

OnePlus is reportedly planning to unveil the OnePlus 8T towards the end of September or the beginning of October. That lines up perfectly with the OnePlus is reportedly planning to unveil the OnePlus 8T towards the end of September or the beginning of October. That lines up perfectly with the OnePlus 7T launch timeline last year. An exact release date hasn't been provided, but it should happen soon after the unveiling.





There is no word on the more powerful OnePlus 8T yet.

As for the remaining specifications, the OnePlus 8T arrives powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as standard. If history is anything to go by, other storage configurations should be available at launch.