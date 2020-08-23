Order Samsung Galaxy Note20

Android OnePlus

OnePlus now wants a slice of the budget segment apparently

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Aug 23, 2020, 2:58 PM
OnePlus now wants a slice of the budget segment apparently
There was a time when OnePlus offered flagship-level phones at a fraction of what other companies charged for premium devices. Well, those days are now behind us, and with the introduction of the OnePlus Nord, there is a clear divide between the manufacturer's mid-tier and high-end smartphones. In the recent past, we have heard rumors about at least three upcoming mid-range handsets from the vendor and now it seems to have grown an appetite for the entry-level market as well.

According to code snippets discovered by @_the_tech_guy, a Snapdragon 460-fueled OnePlus phone is on the way. 



To recap, the OnePlus Nord is underpinned by the Snapdragon 765G which has an integrated 5G modem. The North American variant of the phone will reportedly be powered by the newly announced Snapdragon 690, which is less powerful than the Snapdragon 765G but does feature an embedded 5G chip. 

OnePlus also seems to be working on a device that will feature 2017's Snapdragon 660. This particular model will likely have 4GB of RAM and it could ship with Android 10.

Virtually nothing is known about the recently discovered phone. There are just two things that can be gleaned at the moment. First off, since the Snapdragon 460 is meant for LTE-only phones, this mystery handset will probably be sold in developing countries where 5G networks aren't a thing yet. Other than that, since this is a 400-series chip, the phone is bound to be cheap and a sub $250 price seems likely.

