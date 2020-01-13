The best thing about the OnePlus 8 display is now essentially official
After unveiling not one, and not two, but three excellent phones with 90Hz displays in the latter stages of 2019, OnePlus is unsurprisingly still a few months away from showcasing new commercial-ready devices. In the meantime, though, the company is keeping busy by envisioning an intriguing concept with a never-before-seen feature that aims to hide a handset's cameras in plain sight at some point in the not-so-distant future while also building buzz for the fast-approaching OnePlus 8 family.
R&D completed, announcement coming soon
Obviously, Lau doesn't name any names of upcoming handsets expected to use this groundbreaking display technology, and the same will probably be true for the Chinese press gathering later today. But with "research and development" already completed, there's naturally plenty of time to incorporate the feature into both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, which are rumored to break cover in May after the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro did the same last year.
Speaking of the handsets' forerunners, you might remember the OnePlus 7 Pro was the brand's first device to support a 90Hz refresh rate, which then quickly became standard for the company's "flagship killers", as the OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro, and 7T Pro 5G McLaren all joined the smooth display club. As such, it shouldn't come as a big surprise that OnePlus is now prepared to go to the next level in its quest for screen hardware perfection.
2020 will be the year of the 120Hz display
While Pete Lau seems to suggest OnePlus is about to "lead the industry" with this breakthrough, it's worth pointing out that there are already a few phones available around the world with blazing fast 120Hz refresh rates. Sharp was the first company to achieve this commercial milestone several years back, but Razer and Asus brought the state-of-the-art technology into the mainstream more recently with the second editions of their respective gaming phones.
All signs point to 120Hz displays becoming standard affair in the high-end segment this year, as Samsung's entire Galaxy S20 lineup and even Apple's iPhone 12 family could make the jump, according to a host of rumors with varying degrees of credibility. For its part, OnePlus is likely to pair the upgraded refresh rate with a resolution of around 3100 x 1440 pixels on the Pro version of the company's next big thing, while the non-Pro model is tipped to settle for a pixel count of roughly 2400 x 1080.
Both high-end devices are obviously expected to sport high-quality AMOLED screens measuring anywhere between 6.5 and 6.7 inches in diagonal. As for why you should care about the bump from a 90 to a 120-hertz refresh rate, you only need to look back at our in-depth OnePlus 7 Pro review last May to understand the hoopla. The 7 Pro raised its predecessors' 60Hz bar and the upgrade felt drastic at pretty much all interface levels in terms of navigation speed and system responsiveness.
This time around, the difference may not feel as substantial simply because the 90Hz displays on the 7 Pro, 7T, and 7T Pro are so phenomenally smooth.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):