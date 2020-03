The OnePlus 8 series will have 5G but be more expensive, CEO confirms

OnePlus 8 Pro CAD-based render





Months after showcasing the 120Hz display technology that will be used on future devices, OnePlus CEO and co-founder Pete Lau has sat down withto discuss the highly anticipated OnePlus 8 series.Both US and international carriers are expanding their 5G network coverage month by month and OnePlus is keen to take advantage of the opportunities this presents. It entered the segment with the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G and OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren last year, but now plans to take things more seriously.Pete Lau revealed the company is now “all in on 5G” and confirmed the OnePlus 8 series will support 5G networks as part of their ongoing commitment and long-term investment in the technology. The news means both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will offer compatibility, but whether this also applies to the so-called OnePlus 8 Lite will remain to be seen.The news indirectly suggests both flagship smartphones will arrive powered by the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 that also powers the likes of the Galaxy S20 Ultra and LG V60 ThinQ. The upcoming Motorola Edge+ is also expected to make use of the chipset, so its presence inside the OnePlus 8 series won't be any surprise.