The OnePlus 8 series will have 5G but be more expensive, CEO confirms

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 11, 2020, 5:25 AM
Months after showcasing the 120Hz display technology that will be used on future devices, OnePlus CEO and co-founder Pete Lau has sat down with CNET to discuss the highly anticipated OnePlus 8 series.

Both US and international carriers are expanding their 5G network coverage month by month and OnePlus is keen to take advantage of the opportunities this presents. It entered the segment with the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G and OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren last year, but now plans to take things more seriously.

Pete Lau revealed the company is now “all in on 5G” and confirmed the OnePlus 8 series will support 5G networks as part of their ongoing commitment and long-term investment in the technology. The news means both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will offer compatibility, but whether this also applies to the so-called OnePlus 8 Lite will remain to be seen.

The news indirectly suggests both flagship smartphones will arrive powered by the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 that also powers the likes of the Galaxy S20 Ultra and LG V60 ThinQ. The upcoming Motorola Edge+ is also expected to make use of the chipset, so its presence inside the OnePlus 8 series won't be any surprise.

Of course, the biggest downside to 5G support is price. The required modems costs significantly more than their 4G LTE counterparts and Pete Lau has confirmed the OnePlus 8 series will cost more than previous-gen 4G models because of this.

The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, for reference, started at $839 when it arrived in the US through Sprint last summer. Considering OnePlus usually increases prices anyway, a starting point somewhere between $849 and $879 for the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G seems quite likely at this stage.

But ultimately only time will tell. The OnePlus 8 series is expected to go official in mid-April, around April 14th to be precise.

